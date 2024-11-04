Diljit Dosanjh fans watch his concert in Jaipur from their PG balcony, joke that they saved 25000. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh held the second leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur. Several videos and pictures of Diljit performing on stage in the city emerged on social media platforms. A few videos also surfaced in which fans in Jaipur, who couldn't attend the show, were seen enjoying it from afar. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh says this to fan who skipped her roka ceremony to attend Jaipur concert. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh performed in Jaipur as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.

Fans watch Diljit's show from their PG

In a clip, a group of boys were seen standing on a balcony of a house quite close to the venue where Diljit was performing. They recorded videos as they enjoyed the show. Diljit performed at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in the Sitapura area. The words on the clip read, "PG waalon ne la la la ke 25000 bacha liye (Those who stay in PG saved ₹25000)."

Diljit shares clip of crowd watching his show from the streets

In another clip, a crowd was seen watching the concert as they stood on the road. Some of them also climbed on a high wired fence to get a glimpse of the singer. The video next showed many people running on the street as the police sent them away. The words on the clip read, "What if we didn't get tickets, we will watch Diljit from here. But the police chased us away from here too." Diljit shared the video on his Instagram Stories and added Jaipur (pushpin emoji)."

Diljit shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

Diljit hails India's culture

In another clip, Diljit stood on stage as he spoke about India's diverse culture. The singer was seen next to a person from Jaipur. Diljit said, "This turban is our pride. This is the beauty of our country that after moving every 2-4 hours our language and food changes. All of us love our country." The duo then danced to his song Main Hoon Punjab.

Diljit shared posts from Jaipur

Diljit shared pictures and videos on Instagram as he enjoyed his stay in Jaipur. In one post, he was dressed in a white shirt, cream blazer, black pants, and shoes as he posed inside The City Palace. He didn't caption the post but simply tagged the location.

He also posted a clip and wrote, "BEAUTIFUL PINK CITY JAIPUR RAJASTHAN. It was Beautiful Experience." Diljit added, "Dal Bati Churma Khaa Ke Aana Baut BHANGRA HONEY WALA HAI AAJ SHAAM Ko (Have dal bati churma and come, there will be bhangra in the evening). DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24."

About Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi last month. The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Kolkata. The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29.