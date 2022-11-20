DJ Snake captivates audience with Patakha Guddi twist to his Gurugram concert

It was after three years that international electronic artiste DJ Snake brought the party back to Delhi-NCR, and he made every moment count, from adding a desi twist to his set, expressing his love for India, to sharing a special moment with his fan on stage.

The anticipation for DJ Snake to get up on stage and plug in the party music was high among the crowd at Backyard Sports Club on Saturday. It was reflected when the crowd started cheering for him and chanting his name when the lights went dim, and he emerged on the stage to energetic beats and play of red lights.

“It is good to be back in India. Let’s party. Are you ready to party with me? If yes, put your hands up,” he said after taking on the console, and the crowd happily joined the party.

Besides dropping his crowd pleasing headbangers such as Propaganda, Magenta Riddim, Taki Taki and Turn Down for What, he mellowed down the mood with songs such as Let Me Love You and Never Let You Go. But it was Patakha Guddi by Nooran Sisters from Bollywood film, Highway, which got the crowd vibing as the whole venue started singing it altogether. It was a treat for all the people out there who not just enjoyed EDM beats but also some desi music.

Another special moment was when he invited a fan to share the stage with him, saying, “Make some noise for my fan, please. He was in the crowd going crazy”. “My name is Hritik Kumar from Jharkhand. I came here all the way from Jharkhand just for DJ Snake. I spent rs 50,000 on tickets to come especially for the concert,” the fan said, as the music dropped making the ecstatic crowd jump to the beats.

His set was electrifying which kept the crowd’s energy peaking throughout. With his music transitioning from a mix of hip hop, trap, along with sprinkles of some Indian vibe here and there, the musical moment was hit with the crowd, which could be seen swaying on the music on the ground and jumping back on. In fact, DJ Snake, whose release name is William Grigahcine, also participated in the movement, which boosted the energy of the crowd.

A frenzy engulfed the crowd when he asked the crowd to go low, which led to a fun banter with the crowd.

“I want you to go low. Sit down on the floor. I am not going to drop any music until everybody goes low, from the front to the back, left to right, VIP everybody, go low. I will stop the music… It’s been three years since we last did this, and I think I need to remind you. One minute of silence because you are not listening to DJ snake… I came all the way from Miami just for you, because India is my second country… Guys, go low or I am just going to go back to the hotel,” he said in jest, adding, “Somebody told me that Mumbai has the best crowd, so please show me that Delhi has the best crowd in the country. Mr Officer, you also get low. We need to party together”.

In the middle of his set, DJ Snake also presented to the thousands of festival goers a brand new music, with high energy and dubstep-esque beats, which acted as the perfect party song for the crowd.

His return to Delhi-NCR turned out to be a love letter for India high on music. In fact, French

Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain also came to the stage to capture the special moment, as DJ Snake said, “This is a big moment as us French people being in India. You make us feel like home. Thank you for having us in your beautiful country”.

“Thank you so much Delhi. I love you. You guys killed it with me. It felt good to be back in Delhi. Thank you for having me. The love is real… There is no other DJ that loves India like me,” as he got on the console to wave the Indian flag to express his love.

His set began with fireworks lighting up the sky and confetti adding colour to the night, which continued throughout the show. Ending the set with potentially his biggest hit being ‘Let Me Love You’ with pop star Justin Bieber, he bid goodbye while kissing the flag, and saying “Shukriya”.