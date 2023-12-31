Dua Lipa says she is 'beyond lucky to end 2023 in India', shares unseen pics: This experience has been deeply meaningful

Dua Lipa has been enjoying the last few days of the year in India. The Grammy-winning singer shared a number of pictures from her time in Rajasthan. As she wraps up her vacation, the singer penned a heartfelt note on the experience she had from the time spent in India. Dua called the experience 'deeply meaningful.' (Also read: Dua Lipa travels to India ahead of Christmas, shares pics from Rajasthan trip with friends. See post) Dua Lipa shared new pictures from her time in India.

Dua's latest Instagram post

Dua Lipa shared a series of pictures and videos from her memorable time spent in India. In one picture, she was seen in a yellow Rajasthani kurta casually holding a cup in her hands. A video also featured a beautiful dance performance by a group of Rajasthani women. Another picture saw Dua Lipa smiling with a huge elephant behind her. The singer was also seen riding a horse on a deserted road all by herself.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the caption, Dua wrote, "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!! (yellow heart emoticon)!!!!"

Fan reactions to Dua's post

Many fans from India reacted to Dua's post, and added to the comments. One said, "You are so cute in Rajasthani traditional!" Another fan wrote, "She’s wearing dhaga (sacred thread) in her hand is so cute!" A comment read, "One thing about Dua is she know how to live her best life." "Happy New Year Dua!" wished another fan.

More details

During her trip, she also went to New Delhi to explore some of the famous places. She visited Humayun’s Tomb and sought blessings at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her family. Dukagjin Lipa, the singer’s father, shared the pictures on Instagram. In the first photo, he can be seen posing in front of Humayun’s Tomb. The second photo is a family picture taken in front of the Tomb of Isa Khan inside Humayun’s Tomb complex.

The singer had visited India a few years ago. She had shared her photos on Instagram. Posting a picture, she had written, "At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place