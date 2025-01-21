Dua Lipa left ‘shaken, terrified’ after fans sneak into her hotel, reach her bedroom: Report

Pop sensation Dua Lipa faced a security breach when fans sneaked into her hotel and were discovered outside her bedroom. According to The Sun, the shocking incident occurred during her recent stay at a luxury hotel in Chile, leaving the singer feeling terrified. Dua Lipa 'terrified' after fans allegedly barge into her hotel room to click photos.

Dua Lipa's security reach

Dua Lipa is currently in Chile to shoot a commercial. The pop sensation reportedly experienced a security breach when fans, attempting to catch a glimpse of her, sneaked into her hotel and were spotted standing outside her room in hopes of clicking photos with the singer. A source told the portal, “Things were manic as she touched down, with fans desperate to see her. A group of fans gained access not only to her hotel floor but were also found outside her room."

Dua was 'terrified' by the intrusion

The source added, "Security ended up doing an extra sweep, and there were more fans waiting near her lift. Dua said she would not take pictures inside her hotel.” While the singer was unharmed during the incident, the report notes that she was left terrified and shaken by the intrusion. This is not the first time Dua has faced such a situation. A year earlier, the singer was forced to halt rehearsals for Glastonbury after a fan broke into her rehearsal space in Birmingham.

Dua’s Mumbai concert surprise

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa performed in Mumbai last November as part of her Radical Optimism Tour. During her concert, she delighted the audience by including a mashup of her hit Levitating with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track Woh Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah. Breaking choreography, Dua even performed a playful jig to the beloved Indian song. Reacting to a fan-shared video, the singer revealed the reason for performing the mashup, saying, "I HAD TO!!!! Too much fun!!”