Ed Sheeran pauses his concert in Delhi after a fan faints in the crowd, gets security to rush to their aid

Singer Ed Sheeran brought his India tour to a close with a performance in Gurugram on Saturday, and he showed his compassionate side during the gig too. In the middle of the concert, the singer abruptly halted his performance for nearly five minutes after noticing a fan in the audience fainted in front of the stage. Also read: Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran on a scooter ride in his hometown, ditches heavy security. Watch Ed Sheeran performed in Gurugram on Saturday. (Mark Surridge)

Ed Sheeran pauses the concert

Ed was in the middle of his performance when he spotted a fan faint near the stage. “Ohh, there is someone who just fainted in the crowd... Please give some space to the person to breathe,” he said on stage pausing the concert.

Ed's display of empathy didn't end with simply stopping the concert. He took it a step further by instructing the security personnel to rush to the distressed fan's aid and ensure their safety.

Ed expressed his concern by asking the crowd to update him on the person's condition. "Please give me a thumbs up if everything is okay," he appealed from the stage.

Ed temporarily stepped away from the stage, ensuring that the necessary assistance was provided to the fan who had fainted.

After a few minutes, the singer got back on the stage again and started the sing-along music party again. His performance was the last chapter from his +—= ÷ x India Tour, which was brought to India by BookMyShow Live. As part of the tour, he performed in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong, leading up to the grand finale in Gurugram.

More about the Delhi-NCR gig

The evening kicked off with a performance by Lisa Mishra, who captivated the audience with her soulful voice and genre-blending hits, including Mujhe Tum Nazar Se, Kabira and Sajna Ve.

As Ed took to the stage, he launched into the energetic opening notes of Castle on the Hill, sending the crowd into raptures. The audience erupted into thunderous applause and ear-piercing cheers, setting the tone for the night of music.

“It's the last show of the tour—let’s go Delhi! I first came to India 10 years ago, played in Mumbai, then again last year. But this is my first time in Delhi and I’m so excited to finally see all the incredible places across India that I’ve never had the chance to experience before,” he said on stage.

He performed all his hits from Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, Photograph, Shape of You to Bad Habits. “The last three weeks in India have been magical. I've learned a lot. Thank you for welcoming me, and hopefully, I will come back soon,” he ended his gig with the promise.