G-Eazy suggests the possibility of working on a joint track with Ananya Birla

Feb 15, 2024

In a recent interview, rapper G-Eazy teased a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ananya Birla.

In an interview with Rolling Stone India, Oakland-based rapper Gerald Gillum, better known as G-Eazy, teased a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ananya Birla. He told the magazine that he spent time with Ananya while in Mumbai and will even drop a song with her soon. (Also Read: We need to remember that it is okay to not be okay sometimes: Ananya Birla)

G-Eazy and Ananya Birla will work on a track together soon(Instagram)

The song

G-Eazy told the magazine, “Yeah, we went around Mumbai a little bit. It’s a different world, you know. A friend of mine, her name is Ananya (Birla), she’s a singer, we had dinner and hung out last night. I love her music. Yeah, we have a song on the way.”

Way back in 2020 there were rumours that the duo will collaborate on a track together. When asked about the song by Times of India, Ananya had said, “One thing I’ve always said is that I like my boots to be bigger than my back. So you know, when it happens you guys will know. I’m super excited, who knows what’s to come?”

G-Eazy in India

G-Eazy is currently embarking on his first-ever tour of the Indian subcontinent. He kick-started his tour on February 10 at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru. He went to New Delhi NCR on February 11 and performed at the Backyard Arena. He will perform in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome today (February 15). The rapper has said in interviews that India is a place he has always wanted to visit.

Ananya’s work

This collaboration with G-Eazy will mark Ananya’s second high-profile international collaboration. Last Friday, she released a song titled Cuffed (Jo Tha Mila) in collaboration with Migos rapper Offset. The song marked her long-term partnership with the music company BMG, which offered her support in licensing, marketing, and distributing all her upcoming music. Both Ananya and G-Eazy have yet to announce when their song will be released.

