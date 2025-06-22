Hailey Bieber dismisses divorce rumours as she posts pic in her wedding ring; Justin Bieber shares videos about hate

As several divorce rumours raised their heads, Hailey Bieber shut them down with a simple picture. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hailey posted a photo of herself wearing her wedding ring. (Also Read | Justin Bieber says he is ‘broken’, admits to having ‘anger issues’ in new statement) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018.(@justinbieber/X)

Hailey Bieber shuts down divorce rumours

In the picture, Hailey wore a black top and polka-dotted pants as she posed in front of a mirror with her phone. She also opted for dark sunglasses and carried a bag. Hailey also gave a glimpse as she wore her wedding ring.

Hailey wore a black top and polka-dotted pants as she posed in front of a mirror with her phone.

Earlier, several reports had claimed that Hailey was seen in New York City without her wedding ring, which sparked divorce rumours. As per The Sun, Hailey was seen with Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse for girls’ night at Chez Fifi in NYC without her ring. She was also spotted without her ring at The Commerce Inn in West Village, NYC.

Justin Bieber posts selfies too

Meanwhile, her husband-singer Justin Bieber shared a post on Instagram featuring himself. In the black-and-white closeup pictures, Justin looked at the camera as he posed with a nose pin. He simply shared it with a heart emoji. Justin added R Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly as the background music. He posted his selfie on Instagram Stories wearing a hoodie as Moneybagg Yo's Me Vs Me played in the background.

Justin Bieber re-shares posts about hate, jealousy

Justin also re-shared a bunch of posts which talked about hate and jealousy. He shared a post by Isaac HP in which a person said, "I want to remind you that not everybody hates you, just a lot of people do. I lot of people despise you. A lot of people really hate you. But not everybody hates you. People in Tasmania don't hate you. But that's just because they don't know you. If they met you, they would hate you. But not everybody hates you."

He posted his selfie on Instagram Stories wearing a hoodie.

Justin also re-shared a bunch of posts which talked about hate and jealousy.

The singer re-shared a post by Rula in which he said, “I don't f*** with you because I'm aware of who you are and what you is for real. You is jealous, envious, you trying to be me, around me (sic).”

Justin also shared a video in which a person shared how they had "no idea" of what they were doing and called a "super iconic" song "an accident". The words on the clip read, "Every artist talking about their multi-platinum pop hit."

About Justin

Justin has been facing intense scrutiny from the media for the last few months. Recently, he had a heated argument with photographers outside Malibu's Soho House, who were clicking his photos.

Following that he shared his conversation with an unidentified friend, where he cut off his ties after they raised objections to the singer's behaviour. Recently, Justin penned a long note on Instagram saying that he is ‘exhausted’ thinking about himself and admitted to having ‘anger issues’.