IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
music

Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'

  • Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:26 AM IST

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy. She shared a picture of them together with the words 'it's a boy' and 'the adventure begins' written on it.

Sharing a picture from one of her pregnancy photoshoots with Mankeet, Harshdeep wrote in an Instagram post, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!"


Just hours before the baby's birth, Harshdeep had shared a picture with Mankeet, with both of them in night suits. "Must catch up on some sleep before the much awaited Sleepless Nights. @mankeet_singh," she had written in caption.

Harshdeep recently attended a baby shower thrown by her friend and singer Neeti Mohan, who is also pregnant with her first child. They had shared pictures of them wearing 'mommy-to-be' sashes. They were joined at the party by their friends and family.


Harshdeep had worn a pink dress while Neeti had donned a bright yellow one. Sharing photos from the baby shower, Harshdeep had written, "Blessed to be surrounded by people who love me so much. Sweetest “Baby Shower” Surprise Thank you @neetimohan18 @skaurbal @abhijitvaghani for putting everything together & inviting all my loved ones virtually too! Thank you to each one who came & blessed us." She had also shared picture of a cake which had 'Kaur or Singh' written on it.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra steps out for a walk in London, flashes necklace from sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' collection

She had broken the news of her pregnancy with pictures from her pregnancy shoot. She had written, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 Need your Blessings."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harshdeep kaur neeti mohan

Related Stories

Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai
Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai
bollywood

Tiger birthday dinner: Disha-Krishna walk hand in hand, mom joins them too

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Tiger Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani came together for the actor's birthday dinner.
READ FULL STORY
Shraddha Kapoor grooves to the song, Kamariya, in Maldives.
Shraddha Kapoor grooves to the song, Kamariya, in Maldives.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • A video of Shraddha grooving to Stree song Kamariya during her birthday celebrations in Maldives has appeared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
music

Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armaan Malik is known to be quite vocal on social media about the issues pertaining to the music industry.
Armaan Malik is known to be quite vocal on social media about the issues pertaining to the music industry.
music

Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Singer Armaan Malik says he has his own beliefs and way of thinking, but he doesn’t feel the need to voice that, because someone or the other will take offence to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V and his friend Peakboy worked on Snow Flower, which released in December 2020.
BTS singer V and his friend Peakboy worked on Snow Flower, which released in December 2020.
music

BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BLACKPINK singer Rose in her solo debut poster.
BLACKPINK singer Rose in her solo debut poster.
music

BLACKPINK's Rosé solo debut release date out, see teaser poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • BLACKPINK member Rosé shared posters to confirm that she will make her solo debut on March 12. Her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie extend their support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tulsi Kumar is currently doing season 2 of the show Indie Hai Hum.
Tulsi Kumar is currently doing season 2 of the show Indie Hai Hum.
music

I have a renewed zeal in 2021: Tulsi Kumar

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:58 PM IST
With four singles releasing in 2020 alone, singer Tulsi Kumar says that she had quite a constructive year, being fully aware of the extreme hardships the rest of the world went through
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V caught Indian fans' attention with his namaste.
BTS singer V caught Indian fans' attention with his namaste.
music

BTS singer V ended yoga session with a 'namaste' and Indian fans rejoiced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • BTS singer V left fans in India screaming after he was seen thanking a yoga instructor with a "namaste."
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook talks about his mixtape.
BTS singer Jungkook talks about his mixtape.
music

BTS: Jungkook drops JJK1 mixtape spoilers, breaks a VLive record

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook was the talk of the town with his surprise VLive followed by his statements on his upcoming mixtape, dubbed JJK1, on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshdeep Kaur with Neeti Mohan at her baby shower.
Harshdeep Kaur with Neeti Mohan at her baby shower.
music

Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower was made perfect by Neeti Mohan. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Singer Harshdeep Kaur is all set to become a mother for the first time and her friend, singer Neeti Mohan threw her the sweetest baby shower.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaan has responded to a troll on Twitter.
Shaan has responded to a troll on Twitter.
music

Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Shaan was targeted by a troll on Twitter for sharing his opinion on the rising fuel prices in the country. The singer, however, decided to reply to their mean comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Jonita Gandhi has lend her voice to songs such as Chennai Express title track, Sau Tarah Ke, Lagdi Hai Thaai and Main Tumhara.
Singer Jonita Gandhi has lend her voice to songs such as Chennai Express title track, Sau Tarah Ke, Lagdi Hai Thaai and Main Tumhara.
music

Jonita Gandhi: Music industry is still male dominant and there’s a certain stereotyping that’s happening with women

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Jonita Gandhi feels the music industry is still not an equal place, with a lot of inequality and stereotyping that continues to plague it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taylor Swift took to Instagram stories to make the announcement.
Taylor Swift took to Instagram stories to make the announcement.
music

Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Taylor Swift announced that her Lover Fest tour, which was postponed to this year from the summer of 2020, has now been cancelled, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga with her doggies.
Lady Gaga with her doggies.
music

Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, woman brings pups Gustav and Koji to police

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Lady Gaga's two dogs, who were stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint, have been recovered. They were brought to the police by a woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shilpa Rao has sung for films such as Lootera and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Singer Shilpa Rao has sung for films such as Lootera and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
music

Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Singer Shilpa Rao says that the motive and entire effort behind creating a song is to always make it your own, relatable for anyone who listens to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jimin revealed he has watched 3 Idiots.
BTS singer Jimin revealed he has watched 3 Idiots.
music

When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • Last year, BTS singer Jimin caused a frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V and Jungkook talk about their mixtapes.
BTS singer V and Jungkook talk about their mixtapes.
music

BTS ARMY goes gaga as V and Jungkook discuss KTH1 and JJK1 mixtapes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • BTS singer V confirmed that his mixtape would feature 13 songs. This revelation has left the fandom, ARMY, in an emotional state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP