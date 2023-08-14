Hip-Hop sensation Magoo's sudden death at 50 leaves fans devastated & wondering, ‘how did he die?’

Melvin 'Magoo' Barcliff, an integral part of the celebrated rap duo Timbaland & Magoo since 1989, is dead. On August 13, the sad news of Magoo's demise was confirmed, sending shockwaves of grief throughout fans and the music industry. Hip Hop sensation Melvin 'Magoo' Barcliff has passed away at 50

Magoo's notable tracks include 'Up Jumps Da' Boogie' from 1997, 'We at it Again' from 2000, and 'Party People' in 2001, among others, all of which became cherished tunes for fans to groove to.

The unexpected passing of Magoo at the age of 50 has prompted tributes from fans around the world, mourning the loss of the singer and rapper from Norfolk, Virginia.

How did Melvin 'Magoo' Barcliff pass away?

According to sources, Magoo's death is believed to be due to a suspected heart attack at the young age of 50, as reported by Kossy Derrick Ent. Despite the news of his passing on August 13, more details about Magoo and the circumstances of his death remain undisclosed.

The internet has united to pay homage as they mourn the loss of the other half of Timbaland in the music industry.

How did Timbaland and Magoo connect?

Magoo was often referred to as Timbaland's "side-kick" as the dynamic duo ascended together. While their debut was released in the late 90s, Magoo and Timbaland's partnership started when they were merely teenagers in the early 90s. After their encounter, their shared aspiration was to create music and make their mark together in the industry.

The news of the rapper’s death was confirmed by R&B artist Digital Black (Benjamin Bush) of Dru Hill and Playa in an Instagram post shared on Sunday night. ‘Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends [sic],’ he penned

Tributes to Magoo on social media

Numerous individuals have turned to Twitter to express their sorrow and disbelief. One person shared, "Rest In Peace to VA Hip-Hop Legend Magoo. I'm Devastated. I was just mentioning Him in an Interview."

“I'm in Shock, Bro. A Supafriends Crew Member. With Static and Aaliyah. I memorized damn near The whole 'Welcome To Our World' album with his verses. Can't believe this.”

Fans have also shared clips of his live performances as they grieve the sudden loss, with one stating, “RIP Magoo, and still so damn young.”

People continue to share pictures of Magoo as they honour his memory. One person tweeted, "#magoo I was so hoping to get a performance from the Trio Missy and Timbaland. Rest well Magoo.'

Another tweeted, "RIP to Hip-Hop legend Magoo. He passed away at 50." Love for Magoo and his music continues to pour in from his fans and the music industry on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail