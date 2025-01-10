Jay-Z files a fresh motion to dismiss rape lawsuit against him, accuses plaintiff's claims are…

Jay-Z is once again seeking to have a civil lawsuit filed against him dismissed, as he battles allegations of rape dating back to 2000. The rapper, born Shawn Carter, is named alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe, who claims the two music moguls sexually assaulted her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. On Wednesday, Jay-Z filed a motion to have the case dropped. Jay-Z is fighting a civil lawsuit claiming rape after the 2000 MTV VMAs, seeking its dismissal. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Jay-Z’s motion states…

According to The Mirror US, the motion is filed with Jay-Z’s belief that the allegations made against him can be proven as “false or highly doubtful." The motion to drop the case claims that the plaintiff's claims include details that are allegedly false or can be proven inaccurate.

The document read, “By any objective measure, the fact that nearly every step in Plaintiff’s narrative—from her arrival at the VMAs to her interactions with the limousine driver and celebrities to the ride with her father—turns out to be false or highly unlikely casts considerable doubt on Plaintiff’s allegation that Mr Carter raped her, which he did not."

The motion also mentioned that Jane Doe’s lawyer Tony Buzbee should be sanctioned for failing to subject his client’s false allegations to “even the most rudimentary diligence.”

The statement in the motion read, “To sign a pleading accusing someone of such a horrific crime without adequately vetting the allegation – particularly when the defendant’s prominence means that the allegation will be repeated in headlines across the world – is deeply wrong and unethical."

Tony Buzbee’s previous statement

Previously, Buzbee took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to speak on the Jay-Z lawsuit. He wrote, “Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation.”

He continued, “Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I'm very proud of her resolve. As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media."

The 99 Problem singer and Diddy continue to deny allegations against them.