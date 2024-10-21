Joe Alwyn sends sharp ‘Kendall Jenner’ message to ex Taylor Swift one year after split

A year after breaking up with his ex-Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn sent a sharp message to the pop star by posing for a picture with her rival Kendall Jenner. While Taylor Swift was performing live during her Eras tour stop in Miami, Florida, Joe Alwyn and Kendall Jenner were present at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, which was attended by a number of celebrities.

Taylor has been embroiled in a public spat with Jenner's family for years.

Alwyn can be seen putting his arm around a smiling Jenner in the photo that Vogue posted, as they pose with Patrick Schwarzenegger, another ex-boyfriend of Taylor.

The picture appears to convey a clear message because of Jenner and Taylor's tense relationship.

They were both connected to music sensation Harry Styles within months of each other, while Taylor has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian.

This feud within the family dates back to Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo, which was released in 2016. “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous,” raps Kim's ex-husband in the album's song “Famous.”

A look into Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's break-up

Taylor and Alwyn did not part ways amicably after six years of dating.

After being “emotionally drained” by the incessant inquiries about their six-year romance and subsequent breakup after the release of her most recent album, Alwyn eventually decided to go out about the split in June.

In his first-ever interview with the Sunday Times Style, the actor revealed that he had “a long, loving, fully committed relationship” with the US pop diva and that their breakup was a challenging thing to negotiate.

“Joe wanted to get this over with once and for all so he can move forward with his life and his career,” a source told Daily Mail.