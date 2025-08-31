John Fogerty reclaims his legacy with ‘John’s Version’ of Creedence Clearwater Revival hits at 80

John Fogerty, the voice behind Creedence Clearwater Revival’s greatest hits, is back with a purpose. At age 80, he has re-recorded 20 classic CCR songs under the title Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years (John’s Version), which that released last week on August 22. Fogerty told CBS News that it is a personal victory, a creative rebirth, and a reclaiming of songs he once had no control over. John Fogerty re-records Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.(Instagram/johnfogerty)

John Fogerty on losing himself

After CCR split in 1972, Fogerty lost rights to the very songs he wrote, locked away by a contract he signed in his youth. That loss was not just legal; it weighed on him emotionally for decades. He later said he felt invisible, like he had disappeared, because he could not sing his own songs.

He said, "What happened to me is, I stopped touring, and I stopped singing my own songs. I don't recommend that move to anybody. You become invisible. You're just forgotten about. It's like you died."

Also read: Taylor Swift gets engaged to Travis Kelce: Here's a look at her 7 iconic hits on Spotify

John Fogerty's wife plays a huge role

CBS News reported it was not until 2023 that he finally regained control over his catalog through a deal arranged by his wife, Julie. His wife told the publication, "And all he ever wanted to do in life was make music. That was his love. That was his best friend. And having that taken away and turned so bad was really hard for me to understand."

Now, with his sons Shane and Tyler contributing musically, and Shane co-producing, Fogerty has turned legal triumph into creative energy. “I had to remember what I felt like when I sang it the first time,” he said.

Describing the process, Fogerty admitted his nerves still hit him before a performance. That tension, he said, is part of the edge that makes the music feel alive. He added that he does not have a “contrived magic answer," it’s the love of the craft and the songs that keep him coming back.

In a nod to recent artists reclaiming their work, Fogerty joked about calling his album “Taylor’s Version,” a cheeky riff on Taylor Swift’s own re-recording victories. But “John’s Version” is more than humor; it is his chance to stand tall in front of the microphone again, singing the music he penned, and for him, "It's a prideful thing."

FAQs

Q1. What is “John’s Version” by John Fogerty?

“John’s Version” is a new album where Fogerty has re-recorded 20 Creedence Clearwater Revival classics after regaining ownership of his music rights.

Q2. Why did John Fogerty re-record CCR songs?

Fogerty fought a decades-long legal battle over the rights to his music. After finally regaining ownership, he wanted to celebrate by making fresh recordings of his classic songs.

Q3. Who joined Fogerty in recording the album?

His two sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty, played a big role in the sessions, making it a family project.

Q4. How many songs are included in “John’s Version”?

The album includes 20 Creedence Clearwater Revival tracks, all re-recorded by Fogerty.