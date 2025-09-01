Justin Bieber surprises Indian bride on her wedding day, lands up at venue; fans hail sweet gesture. Watch

Pop icon Justin Bieber recently left an Indian bride awestruck on her wedding day, giving her a memory she and her loved ones will cherish forever. Videos and pictures from the wedding celebrations in Los Angeles have gone viral on social media, with fans showering love on the singer for his heart-warming gesture. Justin Bieber surprises an Indian bride ahead of her wedding in Los Angeles.

In a clip shared by a fan club, Justin can be seen making a surprise appearance at the wedding venue, much to the delight of the bride and her guests. The video was captioned, “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA.” The singer was seen cheerfully mingling with the guests, exchanging smiles, and even posing for pictures with the bridesmaids.

Justin kept his look casual for the occasion. He wore a white T-shirt paired with blue shorts and layered it with a striking blue fur jacket. The bride, meanwhile, looked radiant in a traditional green saree, accessorised with gold jewellery and kaleeras tied around her wrists.

The candid moments of Justin interacting with the wedding party have been winning hearts online. One fan commented, “He’s the sweetest.” Another wrote, “She is so lucky – best surprise and wedding gift for her.” A third comment read, “Aww, this is so sweet. If I were her, I would have sobbed!” Another fan gushed, “SO CUTEEE OMGGGG she’s so lucky! @lilbieber I don’t even have a man, but come to my wedding pls.” One more added, “That’s the cutest thing ever.” However, some also questioned his choice of outfit.

This isn't Justin's first tryst with an Indian wedding. Last year, Justin flew to India for a high-profile wedding bash. He performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet and was reportedly paid $10 million for the performance. Apart from him, Rihanna and Katy Perry also performed as part of the couple’s wedding festivities.

Justin Bieber's latest album

Meanwhile, Justin returned with his seventh studio album, Swag, released unexpectedly on 11 July 2025. The album contains guest appearances from Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.