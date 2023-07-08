Keke Palmer's Boyfriend deletes her from his social media, thanks her for going for the show

Keke Palmer and her baby daddy, Darius Daulton, seem to be heading towards a potential breakup, fueled by Jackson's recent actions on social media. Keke Palmer at Usher show. (Image Credit:Twitter)

After facing backlash from Twitter, Instagram, Spill, Facebook, and Threads for making their private matters public, Jackson decided to take a break from social media. But, he has now returned, and fans noticed that he has deleted all photos of Palmer from his Instagram profile, leaving only pictures of their son.

In today's dating standards, removing or archiving pictures of a significant other from social media often signifies a relationship breakup.

Jackson's return to social media was accompanied by a tweet saying, "Y'all thought," in response to a Pop Crave tweet reporting on his account shutdown.

The entire situation stemmed from Jackson's dissatisfaction with Palmer's attire in a video where she was serenaded by Usher during his Las Vegas residency show.

Palmer wore a sheer dress that revealed her backside, which angered Jackson. He responded with a viral comment, stating, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom."

Jackson further expressed his disapproval, mentioning, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe…. I rest my case.”

While Palmer did not directly address her baby daddy's online behavior, she seemed to reaffirm her choice to flaunt her baby-enhanced backside in the sheer dress.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!”

The public exchange between Palmer and Jackson has raised speculation about the state of their relationship.

Deleting photos of a significant other on social media is often seen as a sign of a breakup, and Jackson's actions have fueled rumors of their potential separation.