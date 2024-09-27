Kim Porter's dad breaks silence on Diddy and daughter's tragic death rumours, calls previous probe 'a load of...'

In the wake of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' arrest in New York on the charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, rumours have been circulating about Kim Porter's death and her relationship with the music mogul. Kim Porter's father has now reacted to the speculations, hoping that the “truth will come out.” After Kim Porter' death in November 2018, Diddy attended her funeral in Columbus, Georgia, holding her father's hand at the difficult time.(AP)

There was a time when Kim's parents used to see Diddy, who they knew as Sean, as their daughter's “soulmate.”

After Kim's death in November 2018, the rapper attended her funeral in Columbus, Georgia, holding her father's hand at the difficult time.

While refusing to comment on charges filed against Diddy, Jake Porter,78, told Daily Mail that he was shocked to learn about what happened to Cassie Ventura. He said he “was disgusted” to see her and Diddy's viral hotel video.

Jake further asserted that every person is innocent until proven guilty, but added that “the truth will come out.”

On being asked if he thought the truth encompassed any fresh information about his daughter's demise in the face of mounting demands to revive the inquiry, Porter called the earlier probe “a load of c**p.”

However, the grieving father did not demand a further inquiry into Kim's death at the age of 47, which was determined to be natural and the result of lobar pneumonia.

Kim Porter's another family member thinks otherwise

Meanwhile, another family member who spoke with the outlet on the condition of anonymity, said that he would have sought investigation of Kim “was my daughter”.

The person claimed that he visited Kim in California when she was residing with Diddy and he noticed “change in her ” and “something wasn't right.”

“Now I feel in my spirit he's guilty, but justice will just have to take its course.”

Diddy's kids issue statement

On Tuesday night, Diddy's three children with Kim shared a joint statement on Instagram.

They said they felt compelled to speak out because they had witnessed “so many hurtful and false rumours circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out.”

Recalling the pain of her demise, they said they were “shattered” after the tragic incident, but added that her cause of death “has long been established” and “there was no foul play.”

Kim's kids urged everyone to respect their mother and “hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace.”

“We love and miss you mommy,” they concluded their Instagram statement.