Taehyung dances with RM at a party, rushes home to hold live session; BTS leader says ‘you went away without saying bye’

BTS leader RM and V aka Kim Taehyung stepped out of their home and attended the after-party of rapper-singer Lil Uzi Vert. After coming back home, V held a brief live session on Weverse and talked to the BTS ARMY. RM also posted comments and V responded to him too. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook reveals Suga and RM's reaction to single 3D) BTS' RM and V at a part (L); V during his live session.

RM and V danced at an after-party

Several videos and pictures of RM aka Kim Namjoon and V emerged on social media platforms. In a video, RM was seen dancing, jumping and singing along with a group of people as they stood in a dimly lit room. RM and V also danced together in another video. They also posed for the camera while giving different expressions.

V holds lives session after drinking

Later during his Weverse live, V said, "I drank. I went to an after-party with RM. I went over and drank a bit. I thought I would get drunk so I came home right away. What was funny was it was really loud over there but I said, 'I want to do Weverse live! Let's do it here.' At the after-party, it would be weird to have Weverse live. So I took the cab and came home to do this."

V and RM attended Lil Uzi's party

V also talked about the party. He said, "Lil Uzi is a very awesome and cute rapper, and it was his party." When asked what he would do next, he said, "I have to sleep now. I am drunk. I will sleep while watching Netflix...What am I watching? It's an animation on Netflix. I'm watching Hell's Paradise. I watched most of it...If I can't fall asleep, I will come back again."

RM says V left without saying goodbye

BTS leader RM also posted several messages on his live session. RM wrote in the comments section, "Taehyungah, you did well. I'm also going home. Love you." V asked, "Shouldn't we have (said bye) there." RM replied, "That's right. You went away without even being able to say bye."

V promises to call RM

Reacting to RM's messages, V said, "Let's have drinks next time again, okay? Let's meet again. Call me. No, I will call you. Bye. I will also go too." He then ended his live session."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON