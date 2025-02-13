Lana Del Rey gives sweet nod to husband with custom blue jeans: ‘Little bayou wife’

Lana Del Rey gave a sweet nod to her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, with her recent outfit choice. In an uncaptioned Instagram post shared Wednesday, the 39-year-old wore the alligator tour guide's last name embroidered on a pair of custom blue jeans. Lana Del Rey arrives at the Variety Hitmakers brunch at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles, December 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Lana Del Rey gives sweet nod to husband with custom blue jeans

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker was seen sporting a white ribbed top and custom blue jeans in the carousel of photos. Lana appeared to be make up free as she flaunted Dufrene's name stitched above a back pocket. The Say Yes to Heaven singer paired the look with a vintage black Chanel purse.

The 49-year-old, whom she tied the knot with in September 2024, said in a now-deleted comment, “Is that my little bayou wife.” Lana got married in a bayou, a setting close to her and Dufrene's hearts.

A source said of their wedding to People, “The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boat tours.”

“This is where they first met. It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family-focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story,” the insider added at the time. Another source described the Diet Mountain Dew singer and Dufrene's relationship as a “whirlwind romance.”

Per the outlet, the couple met a few years ago before reconnecting in 2024. They obtained a marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana on September 23 three days before their wedding.

The source revealed that “Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy. He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman and he treats Lana really well. She's an old soul.”