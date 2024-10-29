Lana Del Rey and her alligator guide husband are Halloween 2024's hot favourite costumes; even she thinks it's wild

Lana Del Rey recently reacted to one of her fans' post on Instagram. Recently, many pictures of people dressing up as Lana and her alligator tour guide husband Jeremy Dufrene surfaced on the internet. The American singer-songwriter expressed her appreciation for the Halloween-themed costumes chosen by her fans. (Also read: Diddy controversy fuels outrageous Halloween costume trends with blackface and baby oil bottles) Lana Del Rey reacted to fan's Halloween post dressing up as her and husband Jeremy Dufrene.

Lana Del Rey's praises fan's Halloween costume

An Instagram user named Neoliberal Hell had posted a series of pictures dressed as a bride, chanelling Lana from her wedding with Jeremy. A man next to her dressed as her husband. Both of them posed with a blow-up alligator. The fan captioned her post as, “Lanita & gator man @dan_mancini (alligatotr emoji) karaoke tonight at @seventhheaven.bar I'm singing Lana all night long.” While reacting to the hilarious post, Lana commented, “I cannot you guys (alligator emoji) you look cute.” While replying to the singer's official handle, Neoliberal wrote, “@honeymoon (Lana's IG handle) you are everything (heart emoji).”

As soon as Lana commented, fans expressed their excitement. A fan wrote, “@honeymoon you took the words right out of my mouth <3.” Another fan commented, “@honeymoon oh my gosh?? frame this omg @neoliberalhell.” A fan also wrote, “@honeymoon I’m dying over you commenting on this (laughing, heart and clap emojis).” A user lauded ‘Neoliberal’ and wrote, “Best couples costume ever. Lana and Croc Man are the new American Gothic.” Another user wrote, “Won Halloween yet again. I’m obsessed.”

More fans also channelled Lana and Dufrene for Halloween. Check out their videos here:

Lana Del Rey's marriage

Lana Del Rey married Jeremy a month ago in a small ceremony on the Louisiana bayou, where he guides alligator tour boat tours. They first met during one of these tours, and have kept in touch ever since. Lana said they started as friends and she had visited him again.

About Lana Del Rey

Lana's original name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. Her music is noted for its cinematic quality and exploration of tragic romance, glamour, and melancholia, with frequent references to pop culture and 1950s-1970s Americana. Her last album was Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (2023). Lasso is the upcoming and tenth studio album by Lana.