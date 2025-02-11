Liam Payne struggled with his sexuality, pressured Maya Henry to get an abortion: Report

A new report emerges

The report by Rolling Stone has claimed that the former One Direction member sexted other men while dating Maya on and off from 2018 to 2022. Multiple insiders claimed to the magazine that Liam privately “struggled with his sexuality”.

It further stated that Maya, 25, allegedly found out that the singer had been sending inappropriate messages to other people when he “accidentally broadcast … them to their TV”.

The source claimed that Liam forced Maya to get an abortion in 2020 by giving her an ultimatum. “Liam sent Maya a long message saying it’s either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them. This was a surprise to Maya, because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid,” they alleged to Rolling Stone.

Liam became a father in March 2017 when he and ex Cheryl Cole welcomed son Bear, now 7.

Maya, who reportedly “agreed to terminate the pregnancy”, seemed to have hinted at the abortion in her May 2024 novel, “Looking Forward”, which she said was “inspired” by her and Liam’s romance.

“What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book. I definitely did have some complications [following my abortion], and I did have to go to the hospital alone,” she told People at the time, referencing her character.

The Rolling Stones report also alleged that Liam pushed Maya down a flight of stairs and chased her with an axe during their on-again, off-again romance.

In a statement, Maya told the publication that while Liam loved him deeply, he did things that hurt her in ways she will “never fully understand”. She said that he continued to hurt her years after they broke up.

Liam’s family or his rep have not commented on the Rolling Stone report.

About Liam’s death

Liam, a former member of One Direction, passed away on October 16 last year after falling from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel. His then-girlfriend Kate Cassidy had been with Payne just two days prior to the incident. She left the Brit singer over their extended stay in Argentina. An autopsy revealed that Payne died instantly from “multiple traumatic injuries” resulting in “internal and external hemorrhage”. Toxicology reports released on November 7 indicated the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.