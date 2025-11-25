Not Rowdy Baby or Dilbar, this video from 14 years ago has become the only one in India to cross 5 billion views

Time and again, a video or song emerges that takes the top spot on YouTube due to the massive number of views it has amassed. Now, a video from 14 years ago has become the only one from India to cross 5 billion views on YouTube, while other videos trail behind with less than 2 billion views. Know all about it. This Indian film and music producer now holds the record for the highest number of views on YouTube.

Only Indian video to cross 5 billion views

The video for Shree Hanuman Chalisa, featuring the late Gulshan Kumar of T-Series, was released on YouTube on May 10, 2011, and has garnered over 5 billion views in the 14 years since its release. This makes it the only Indian video to achieve this feat, earning a spot in YouTube’s most-viewed videos of all time. The video features vocals by Hariharan and is composed by Lalit Sen. As of the time of writing, the video has garnered a staggering 5,006,713,956 views.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, expressed his gratitude, saying: “Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions, including mine. My father, Shri Gulshan Kumar ji, devoted his life to taking spiritual music to every household, and this milestone is a reflection of his vision. Crossing 5 billion views and also being YouTube’s top 10 most viewed videos of all time is not just a digital achievement; it reflects the unwavering devotion people have in this country.”

Other Indian videos in top spot

Nothing released in India has come close to the Shree Hanuman Chalisa. The video that follows it is the Punjabi song Lehenga, which has 1.8 billion views. The Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman has 1.7 billion views, while Rowdy Baby also has 1.7 billion views. Zaroori Tha, Vaaste, Laung Laachi, Lut Gaye, Dilbar and Bum Bum Bole also take the top spots in India.

Shree Hanuman Chalisa’s global rankings are dominated by videos like Baby Shark Dance's 16.38 billion views, Despacito's 8.85 billion, Wheels on the Bus's 8.16 billion, Bath Song's 7.28 billion and Johny Johny Yes Papa's 7.12 billion.