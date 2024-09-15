Perry Farell punches bandmate Dave Navarro during Jane's Addiction show: Watch

Jane’s Addiction broke into a fight on stage on Friday at a Boston concert as lead singer Perry Farell punched fellow bandmate, Dave Navarro. In a video of the incident captured by Farell’s wife, Farell sang angrily on the mic and then “body checked” Navarro. The concert was being held at Leader Bank Pavilion music venue. Perry Farell punches Dave Navarro during a Boston concert.(@ettylaufarrell/Instagram)

Also Read: Swiftie's mom getting rid of Taylor Swift tickets post Harris endorsement; some Gen Z fans also still pro-Trump

Jane’s Addiction broke into a fight onstage

As Farell attacked Navarro, the guitarist tried to backpedal as he placed his forearms on his chest to distance him. But the lead singer started shouting at the guitarist. This only agitated Farell even further and tried to land a blow on Navarro but ended up hitting the guitarist.

A crew member appeared from backstage to get the angry singer under control but this upset him more and when he tried to free himself, two more people from the crew arrived to hold him down. Meanwhile, Navarro talked to who appeared to be a security guard and then exited the stage, as reported by Page Six.

On Instagram, Etty shared that there was some “tension and animosity” around the members before the fight as well. She wrote, “Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”

Also Read: Wedding bells ahead for Zendaya, Tom Holland in 2025? Couple's families ‘big cheerleaders’ of relationship

Etty explains the events of the night

Etty explained that it all began after the rock band’s performance of their song Ocean where it began before Farell was ready and did the count-off. She explained, “The stage volume was so loud at that point, that Perry couldn’t hear past the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just be to be heard.”

The lead singer’s wife also revealed that the incident extended backstage where bassist Eric Avery held “Perry in a headlock and [punched] him in the stomach three times.” She defended Farell as she said he became “a crazed beast” for an initial 30 minutes after the fight but then he broke down and “cried and cried”.

She explained the cause of her husband's behaviour as she wrote on Instagram, “Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.” Etty added, "Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”