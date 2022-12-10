Post Malone arrives in India to warm welcome from paparazzi, will perform in Mumbai today. Watch

Singer-rapper Post Malone has arrived in India for his concert on Saturday. He arrived at Kalina airport in Mumbai and was greeted with cheering paparazzi screaming his name. Post Malone smiled wide and interacted with the photographers.

Wearing what looked like a grey night suit, the Sunflower hitmaker flashed peace signs and was seen with a cigarette in his mouth. Watch the video here:

On a paparazzo's Instagram post, fans left comments about the singer and his concert. “Sold my Jhopdi for his concert, Now I don’t have the tickets nor a place to live,” wrote a person. “Wow apna hero aagaya rockstar,” commented another.

Post Malone is in India for the Zomato Feeding India Concert on December 10. It will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Others who will perform at the concert include Anuv Jain, Zaeden, Ananya Birla and Ritv.

In September, Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON