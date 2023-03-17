Ready for George Thorogood's 2023 tour? Here's how fans can get their tickets

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are set to celebrate their 50th anniversary with the ‘Bad All Over The World – 50 Years Of Rock Tour.’ With 37 shows scheduled across North America, the band promises to deliver the biggest and baddest rock party ever seen. Here's everything you should know about his musical tour. (Also read: Ted Lasso: Everything You Need to Know about Season 3 from release date to timings and more) George Thorogood from his concert.

Thorogood, who has always been true to himself and his love for music, took to social media handle to express his excitement for the tour. The legendary classic rockers and bluesmen will take their big and bad rock party to theaters, arenas, and amphitheaters across the continent, including the northeast.

Kicking off on May 21 at Big Flats, NY’s Tags Summer Stage, the tour will see the band perform at Ocean City’s Music Pier on Aug. 28 and 29. Fans will have the opportunity to experience George Thorogood's iconic guitar licks and the band's signature sound live in action. Despite their fame and legendary status, ticket prices are remarkably affordable. Some tickets are available for as low as $22 before fees on Vivid Seats. This is less than the price of “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

If you're a fan of classic rock and blues, this is an opportunity not to be missed. George Thorogood and the Destroyers' 50th-anniversary tour promises to be a rockin' good time for fans both old and new. Make sure to get your tickets now, and get ready to be part of the biggest and electryfying rock party of the year.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will kick off their tour with two shows at Chinook Winds Casino on March 17 and 18. Other notable stops include Las Vegas, Vancouver, Bethlehem, Detroit, and Santa Fe. The tour will wrap up at Cape Cod Melody Tent on Sept. 3. Find the complete tour calendar, including dates, venues, showtimes, and ticket at https://www.vividseats.com/

Back in November 2022, he performed at an unusual venue in Australia, a prison that turned out to be a tourist attraction. Here's the setlist that delighted his fans from down under, which you might hear if you catch him live at a venue near you, according to Set List FM. The night kicked off with Rock Party' and continued with classics like Bo Diddley's 'Who Do You Love? and The Sonics' Shot Down. Other highlights included I Drink Alone, an instrumental jam, and covers of John Lee Hooker's House Rent Blues / One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, and The Champs' Tequila. The show ended with Thorogood's signature hit "Bad to the Bone" and a rousing rendition of Hank Williams' Move It on Over with his Drifting Cowboys.

He is the frontman of George Thorogood and the Destroyers, a band that has been active for over five decades and has released many hit albums and singles. His most popular songs include Bad to the Bone, I Drink Alone, and Move It on Over. He has also released numerous albums, many of which have gone gold or platinum, including George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Maverick, and The Dirty Dozen.

George Thorogood has been married to his wife Marla Raderman since 1985. Raderman is a physician's assistant and has been with him for many years. The couple met in the early 1980s and have been together ever since. They have two children together, a son named Rio and a daughter named Ria.