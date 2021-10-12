Sajid says he’s working only with Salman Khan, few others after Wajid’s death

Sajid Khan, of the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, has opened up about managing work on his own after the death of his brother-partner Wajid Khan. The music composer has now actively taken up singing, just like his late brother and has sung a song for Salman Khan's upcoming film Antim.

Sajid-Wajid had extensively worked with Salman Khan and given music for his several films including Sultan, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger.

Sajid has revealed he has sung a big song titled Bhai Ka Birthday for Antim, which also features Aayush Sharma. He told Mid-Day in an interview, “When we were two brothers, together we could take a lot of load, so now I’m only focusing on working with people I share a good relationship with, like Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman bhai, Raaj Shaandilyaa.”

About keeping his memories alive by singing, Sajid said, "Wajid was a melodious person. I used to work more on the sound, arrangement and party songs, item numbers. Wajid had a different kind of a soul and believe me, I never used to make these kind of songs. But since the time he's not with me, after a week, I was crying and sitting by the sea and I composed something then and there and I couldn’t believe that I did it. I made my mother hear the song and she started crying saying, "Yeh toh Wajid hai." I never sang a song in my life though I’ve done choruses and hook lines. After Wajid died I sang my first song for ‘Radhe.’"

Last week, Salman celebrated Wajid's birthday along with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Sajid. A video showed them cutting a cake and singing the birthday song for the late musician.