Sarke Chunar: Censor Board clarifies it doesn't certify digital content; reveals KD The Devil team didn't seek clearance

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has said that it doesn't certify content on digital platforms. In a statement to news agency PTI, the CBFC said it had not received any application to certify the song Sarke Chunar from the upcoming Kannada film KD The Devil. Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi starred together in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.

CBFC says it didn't receive application seeking certification of Sarke Chunar "This is to clearly state that CBFC has not received any application seeking certification for the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD The Devil Film. It is to be noted clearly that content on digital platforms is not certified by CBFC. There is often confusion about this, and CBFC is unnecessarily dragged into matters that are not connected," CBFC said in a statement.

The board, headed by lyricist-writer Prasoon Joshi, said they are "a responsible and responsive" body with committed members who take portrayal of women in cinema sensitively and, through sincere effort, shifted the needle from controversy to constructive dialogue. "In the case of this particular song, all queries should be directed to the platform and the makers of the song," the statement further stated.

About Sarke Chunar song, criticism, ban The song, which released on YouTube earlier this week, raked up a major controversy with its sexually explicit lyrics. It has since been pulled down from the video-sharing platform. The song, which features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was released on YouTube recently and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a sexual act, as per news agency PTI.

The original Kannada version is penned by the movie's director, Prem, while its Hindi version is credited to Raqeeb Alam, who has distanced himself from the track in the wake of the controversy.

Earlier in the day, Nora Fatehi also issued a clarification, saying she shot the song in Kannada, a language she doesn't understand, and was shocked to learn about the lyrics of the Hindi version, like everyone else.

The song has faced criticism from several public figures, including actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut, as well as singer Armaan Malik.