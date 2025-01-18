Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly offered this hitman ‘millions’ to kill Tupac in new court papers

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been named 47 times in a secretly recorded police interview in connection with the murders of Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight. The court manuscripts cited the music mogul allegedly offered “millions” for the killings, driven by anger over Tupac’s diss track. Sean Combs, Tupac Shakur

The 55-year-old music mogul is currently in federal custody in New York on unrelated charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He denies these allegations and has previously dismissed claims of involvement in Tupac’s murder as “completely ridiculous” and “pure fiction.”

The allegations surfaced in a transcript of a 2009 interview between Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis and the Las Vegas police, submitted by prosecutors during Keefe’s murder trial. Prosecutors argue that Keefe has “confessed to being involved in Shakur’s murder in nearly every forum imaginable.”

Who is Keefe D? The alleged hitman of Tupac

Keefe, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is accused of orchestrating the 1996 Las Vegas shooting that killed Tupac and injured Suge Knight. In the interview, Keefe allegedly called him the “boss” overseeing the Southside Crips involved in the crime and claimed Diddy played the major role.

When asked by Detective Long if Diddy had any involvement, Keefe replied, “Yeah,” further alleging that Diddy’s disdain for Suge Knight led him to declare, “Ah, s**t, I’ll give anything for that dude's head.” Keefe claimed that Diddy told him in a room full of people that the bounty was “mo**er-f****ng millions.”

Keefe recounted how tensions escalated following Tupac’s infamous diss track, “Hit ‘Em Up,” in which the rapper targeted Diddy, Notorious B.I.G., and others. Diddy’s reaction was, “F**k that dude,” per Keefe.

Keefe also alleged that Diddy avoided direct payments, instead using Eric ‘Zip’ Martin to deliver the funds. Zip reportedly kept the million-dollar bounty for himself, though Keefe maintained, “Zip got paid by Puff at some point.”

Following the murder, Keefe claimed to have contacted Diddy several times, including a meeting in the parking lot of the Hollywood House of Blues. Keefe recalled Diddy as acting “scared” and reluctant to engage. “He just backed up, and there were girls all over him. He steady watching the car,” Keefe said.

Prosecutors view the 143-page transcript as critical evidence against Keefe, arguing it demonstrates his culpability without immunity protection. However, Keefe’s attorney, Carl Arnold, contends his client fabricated stories about his and Diddy’s involvement for fame and money.