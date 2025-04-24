‘See you soon’: Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray steps away from tour over health issues

Doug Gray, The Marshall Tucker Band’s lead singer and founding member, is taking a break from their All Our Friends Tour due to health issues. The country band announced the news on their Instagram handle as a post on April 16. Doug Gray is Marshall Tucker Band’s lead singer.(X/ Republic Country Club)

The 76-year-old singer’s post said “Taking care of business as I always do. Thanks and see you soon.” The band also added that Gray will be “fully involved in all aspects of the tour” while he cannot make it to perform on stage. Gray also said, “Everyone knows I’m not one to sit on my hands. I’ll be making sure all of the stars are aligned. Let’s rock!”

The rest of The Marshall Tucker Band, including Chris Hicks on the lead guitar, B.B. Borden on the drums, Rick Willis on the rhythm guitar, Marcus James Henderson on aerophones, and Ryan Ware on the bass will continue to perform on the All Our Friends Tour as scheduled. Their next show will be performed at Peppermill Concert Hall in West Wendover, NV on May 9.

Who is Doug Gray?

Doug Gray is the only founding and active member of the country band, which was formed in 1972. The band is credited with helping the rise and establishment of the Southern rock genre with its subtle fusions with other genres like country and jazz.

The band released its eponymous album in 1973 and gained recognition by touring with Florida’s The Allman Brothers Band. The Marshall Tucker Band continued to win hearts throughout the rest of the ‘70s with most of their albums being a classic hit. The band peaked when their 1977 album ‘Carolina Dreams’ was released and earned a platinum-certified level by selling over a million units in the U.S. with a top 15 single titled ‘Heard It in a Love Song.’