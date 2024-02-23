Selena Gomez releases flirty new single titled Love On, fans call it a ‘smash hit’. Watch

Singer-actor Selena Gomez released her latest single, titled Love On, on Thursday. The video, directed by French director Greg Ohrel, pays homage to the City of Love, Paris. The flirty song sees Selena, who’s currently dating record producer Benny Blanco, sing about getting her ‘love on.’ (Also Read: Oops! Selena Gomez confuses popular K-pop group’s fandom with her own, photo sparks frenzy) Selena Gomez in a still from Love On

Watch Love On music video

The 3-minute-10-seconds long video sees Selena sporting various outfits, including a green bodycon dress and a bathrobe, as she sings her latest number. Couples around her keep kissing as she travels around the city. The uptempo pop number sees her sing the lyrics, “Wait 'til I turn my love on. I'm no cheap thrill. I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby jump on. Cause baby if you can't tell. You're what I wanna love on.”

Fans react

Selena’s fans were thrilled with her latest single, Love On. “Im sorry but Selena gomez just released a bop omg, (sic)” wrote a fan, sharing a clip from the song, while another wrote, “selena gomez saw the drought in pop music and decided to show us what FUN and REAL pop music sounds like. (sic)”

Some fans even claimed that Selena is ‘back’ with the number. “everyone i know irl that has listened to love on has liked it… oh selena gomez, you might have a smash on your hands! SELENA IS BACK, LOVE ON OUT NOW, (sic)” while another wrote, “Pop queen is back omg this vibe and music video takes me back to love you like a love song and selena with the scene #LoveOn. (sic)”

Filming in Paris

Selena gave fans a sneak peek of her time in France while filming a movie called Emilia Perez in June last year. “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all,” she wrote sharing a couple of photos.

Selena also revealed that she spent ‘40 hours’ in Paris over the weekend, posing in a bathtub, eating a croissant and taking pictures at the Eiffel Tower.

