Shreya Ghoshal's Mumbai show postponed amid India and Pakistan tensions, she says: 'We'll reunite stronger'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced that her Mumbai show, scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been postponed amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Taking to Instagram, Shreya clarified that her concert, part of the All Hearts Tour, was postponed and not cancelled. (Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal follows Arijit Singh, cancels Surat concert after Pahalgam terrorist attack; ticket holders assured refund) Shreya Ghoshal shared a post on Instagram.

Shreya Ghoshal's Mumbai show postponed

Shreya shared a note announcing the cancellation of her show. The singer said, “My dearest fans, with a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for 10th May 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country.”

Shreya talks about the show

She wrote that she feels "deep responsibility to stand in solidarity with" India. "This concert means the world to me, and I was looking forward to sharing a powerful evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity with the nation during this time," Shreya continued.

Shreya says new date will be announced soon

She added that a new date will be announced soon. “I promise that this is not a cancellation, just a postponement. We will reunite soon, stronger and more united than ever. A new date will be announced very soon, and all tickets purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled concert.”

“Shreya asked her fans to take care of each other. ”Our exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow, will be reaching out to all ticket holders with further instructions and updates. Thank you to each and everyone for your understanding and support in advance. Until then, please stay safe and take care of one another. With all my love, Shreya Ghoshal," concluded her note. She posted the note with the caption, “Important update!!”

Last month, after the Pahalgam attack, Shreya's head cancelled her Surat show.

About India, Pak tensions

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.