Singer Nahee dies at 24, cause of death unknown; fans react to her last post on Instagram

Korean singer-songwriter Nahee died at the age of 24 on Wednesday, as per multiple news outlets. The exact reason behind her sudden death has not been revealed yet. Neither her agency, nor her family has issued an official statement regarding the cause of Nahee's death. Reportedly, Nahee's funeral will take place on Friday at Pyeongtaek of Gyeonggi Province. Also read: BTS' Jungkook opens up about sensitive aspects and group’s comeback Indie singer Nahee died on Wednesday.

Nahee's last post on Instagram

Fans have flooded the comments section of Nahee's last post on Instagram in reaction to the news. The post has now gone viral. It was shared a day before her death.

The post featured a bunch of photos including an adorable selfie of the singer. It was followed by a glimpse of a train journey, which she seemingly took recently. She also added several photos of her pet dog and added no caption to her post.

Fans mourn the loss of singer

Reacting to the news, one fan wrote in the comment section, “This is crazy. rest in peace beautiful.” Many also spoke about her pet. “The little dog is now alone… oh my God rest in peace,” added another. Someone also said, “Sad to have discovered such an angelic talented voice, your music will live on and have attracted new fans like me.”

Nahee began her career as an indie singer, songwriter with the single, Blue City in 2019. She went on to deliver tracks like Blue Night and Gloomy Days. Her last work was her single Rose, something she dedicated to her fans. It released four months ago

