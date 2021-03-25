Sona Mohapatra calls DMK leader 'moron' for saying women have lost their curves by drinking foreign cows' milk

Singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted to DMK leader Dindigul Leoni's comments on women. Leoni, who is a party candidate from Tamil Nadu, said that modern women of the country no longer look like the shape of the number '8' as they drink foreign cows' milk.

Sona called the leader a moron. "From Tamil Nadu to Uttarakhand, with many more in between & outside, moron’s connected deeply by the disease of sexism & misogyny. Does this stupidity really appeal to the masses? Anything for a cheap laugh or is it a considered choice to fuel & spread the toxic masculinity germ," she wrote in a tweet.

From Tamil Nadu to Uttarakhand, with many more in between & outside, moron’s connected deeply by the disease of sexism & misogyny. Does this stupidity really appeal to the masses? Anything for a cheap laugh or is it a considered choice to fuel & spread the toxic masculinity germ? pic.twitter.com/XJjZ6zSj68 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 25, 2021

Leoni made the comments during a campaign meeting. He said women have lost their shape and that they "increasingly look like a barrel". "In a cowshed, people use a milking machine for foreign cows. These days, women drink milk from foreign cows because of which they have put on weight. Those days, a woman's hip resembled the number 8 [had curves]. When she lifted her child, the little one stayed put on the hip. But now they've become like a barrel because of which women cannot carry their children on their hips," Leoni said, as per a report in India Today.

Recently, Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat caused a social media furore with his comments on women wearing ripped jeans. “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he had said.

Sona, Tahira Kashyap, Navya Naveli Nanda and Gul Panag had all criticised his comments. Speaking to ANI, actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan said, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s a bad mindset and encourages crimes against women."

