Sunidhi Chauhan on working with Pakistani artistes: 'My experience has been great, don’t see any differences between us'

Sunidhi Chauhan has spoken about collaborating with Pakistani artists and commended the music scene across the border. During her chat on Raj Shamani's podcast, the singer talked about the cultural connections between India and Pakistan. She also expressed her admiration for Pakistani music as they discussed how Indian music hasn’t gone viral worldwide, and why Pakistani songs are gaining popularity. Also read: Sunidhi Chauhan reasons why Arijit Singh is so successful Sunidhi Chauhan performing on stage at a concert. (File Photo)

Sunidhi speaks highly of Pakistani artistes

She said in Hindi, “I’ve worked with many talented artists from Pakistan, and I truly believe we share a lot in common. Our languages, looks, and even our food and culture have so much in common. Whenever I meet Pakistani friends abroad, Canada, the US, or the UK, it’s clear how similar we are. There is no difference. Pakistani music has really taken off because it’s made with so much love and dedication. Their industry is vibrant, and their artists are celebrated widely, both in Pakistan and here in India."

Praises Coke Studio Pakistan's Turi Jandi

While acknowledging that the Pakistani film industry may not be as large as India's, Pakistan's music scene is fantastic and incredible. She also expressed her love for a Coke Studio Pakistan, specifically the song Turri Jandi by Hassan Raheem and Shazia Mansoor.

She said, “I was absolutely blown away by the Coke Studio video for Turi Jandi. They do music for as a passion, like Coke Studio is an example. Currently, I’m stunned by a Coke Studio song Turri Jandi by Hassan Raheem and Shazia Mansoor, who has sung Chandni Ratain and many other songs, she is a big singer. After seeing Turi Jandi, you’ll be thinking, how did they make it? The way they made the video, it’s unbelievable. The song itself is good, but the video made it better. It’s really lovely. I was truly taken aback.”

Sunidhi is known for hits like Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi, Dhoom Machale, and Beedi, among many others.