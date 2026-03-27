Taylor Swift thanks ‘fiancé’ Travis Kelce as she accepts award for best pop album at iHeart Awards 2026
Taylor Swift won seven of the nine nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, including the award for best pop album of the year with The Life of a Showgirl.
Taylor Swift won big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The pop singer went on to win in seven of the nine categories she was nominated in, extending her record as iHeartRadio’s most awarded artist. While accepting her award for best pop album of the year with The Life of a Showgirl, she thanked her fiancé, Travis Kelce, who attended the show with her.
Taylor thanks Travis in her speech
During her speech, Taylor thanked the fans for their love and support for the album and added, “I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who’s here tonight.” The camera cut to Travis, who was seen smiling at the mention of him.
She went on to add, “So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about The Fate of Ophelia, because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”
Taylor announced her engagement to Travis in August 2025. The two were first spotted together in September 2023 and have appeared at multiple public events since then.
Meanwhile, Taylor also won the Artist of the Year honour along with Pop Album of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, and Favourite Tour Style. While accepting Artist of the Year, Taylor thanked presenter Alysia Liu, adding that she was “so inspired” to watch her perform during the 2026 Winter Olympics.
‘You get feedback for everything you share’
She also warned against the trend of getting immediate feedback and said, “I’m looking out into this crowd, and I’m seeing so many ambitious, cool, smart, awesome people who have dreams. We live in this world where there’s so much immediate feedback constantly. You get feedback for everything you share with the world now. Everything you post, you get feedback, whether it’s good or bad or whatever. I just want to say, if I had one hope for you, I would say that I hope that you get to nurture your hobby and your passion just between you and that craft. And you give yourself time. Give yourself time to make mistakes. Give yourself some time to hone your craft. I’m a firm believer that anything you feed your mind, it will internalise. Anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill. And I don’t want that for your dreams.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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