Taylor Swift thanks ‘fiancé’ Travis Kelce as she accepts award for best pop album at iHeart Awards 2026

She went on to add, “So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about The Fate of Ophelia, because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”

During her speech, Taylor thanked the fans for their love and support for the album and added, “I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who’s here tonight.” The camera cut to Travis, who was seen smiling at the mention of him.

Taylor Swift won big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The pop singer went on to win in seven of the nine categories she was nominated in, extending her record as iHeartRadio’s most awarded artist. While accepting her award for best pop album of the year with The Life of a Showgirl, she thanked her fiancé, Travis Kelce, who attended the show with her.

Taylor announced her engagement to Travis in August 2025. The two were first spotted together in September 2023 and have appeared at multiple public events since then.

Meanwhile, Taylor also won the Artist of the Year honour along with Pop Album of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, and Favourite Tour Style. While accepting Artist of the Year, Taylor thanked presenter Alysia Liu, adding that she was “so inspired” to watch her perform during the 2026 Winter Olympics.