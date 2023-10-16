Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted together for second date in a row. See pics

Taylor and Travis spotted after dinner date

Taylor and Travis' romance has caught the media frenzy for the last few weeks. The duo finally stepped out in public for the first time just a day ago after a date in NYC. Now, as per new pictures, Taylor and Travis were spotted for a second consecutive day out by the paparazzi after the duo left the Waverly Inn.

Taylor looked chic in a leather mini skirt, black heeled boots and a floral mesh top. Meanwhile, Travis looked handsome in a set of light yellow jacket and trousers paired with a black shirt. Both of them appeared to be in good spirits and smiled at each other as they were surrounded by paparazzi.

Katy Perry's comment

With Taylor and Travis's romance all over the internet, fans cannot get enough of the new couple. Joining the newfound interest, singer Katy Perry made a rare comment on one such post, that featured Taylor and Travis. The Bon Appetite singer wrote in a comment, “I ship.”

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis also made a surprise SNL appearance. Following the SNL show, Taylor and Travis even attended an afterparty where sources claimed that the duo spent most of the night kissing each other. Reportedly, the couple stayed back at the party till 4 am.

Earlier, Taylor had accepted his invite to watch him play and even attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium with his mom, Donna Kelce. Later, she also attended another game with her celebrity friend-actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

