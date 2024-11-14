Taylor Swift breaks silence on boyfriend Travis Kelce's home burglary

Last month, a burglary took place at Travis Kelce’s home which had everyone including his girlfriend Taylor Swift worried. A source recently revealed how she feels about the incident. The source told Page Six that she is feeling “thankful” following the burglary incident. The incident took place on October 7 at Kelce’s massive Leawood, Kan., mansion while he was busy with a game against the New Orleans Saints. A burglary occurred at Travis Kelce's home while he was at a game, Taylor Swift reveals how she feels about it. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)

Swift reveals how she feels about the burglary incident

A source revealed to the media outlet that the singer is “ thankful that no one was hurt and that neither of them were home during the robberies.” The robber broke into Kelce’s house at 7:30 pm. Earlier this week, it was reported that the reporter took a total of $20,000 in cash from the home Kelce bought in October 2023, as reported by TMZ. The reports also revealed that the back door to the football player’s house was also damaged during the incident.

During the incident, Swift was at the Kansas City Chiefs match where she made headlines for wearing glitters and was spotted hugging pregnant Brittany Mahomes. The power couple then proceeded towards an afterparty to celebrate their win over the New Orleans Saints that evening.

Kelce wasn’t the only one burglarised

Just 48 hours prior to a burglary at Kelce’s house, Patrick Mahomes’ home in Belton, Mo., the residence was also broken into. The football player was also not at home when the incident occurred as the quarterback was out celebrating Kelce’s 35th birthday on October 5. It is yet to be confirmed if his wife, Brittany and children were home at the time or not. On Wednesday, Mahomes addressed the “disappointing” incident during a press conference.

He said during the conference, “I can’t get into too many details because the investigation is still ongoing, but it’s obviously something you don’t want to happen to anybody — and obviously yourself.” Sources revealed to TMZ that FBi is investigating the case along with local police departments and believes that the two burglaries could have been connected and planned by an organised crime group.