Taylor Swift set to debut Super Bowl in 2026? Here's what the easter eggs from New Heights point to

Baby, let the clownery games begin! Taylor Swift dropped hints about a possible Super Bowl debut and fans have gone wild with speculations.

Taylor Swift recently appeared as a special guest on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason's New Heights podcast, and Swifties have once more whipped out their hats and magnifying glasses, chasing after easter egg trails that the popstar might have dropped - because, after all, nothing is coincidence when it comes to the queen of easter eggs.

The show was packed with fresh Swift intel - a new album, previously unheard details about her romance with Kelce, and a scoop into her most recent hobbies that have kept her occupied - and the latter has struck a chord among fans. Now let’s be real, the pop queen does not say or do anything without having a hidden strategy, and the Swifties know that! Speculation is rife on the internet about a possible connection between a certain sourdough obsession and the 60th Super Bowl’s halftime performer.

The sourdough connection

Tay-Tay raved on and on about a sourdough obsession that has apparently taken over her life: “The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now.”

Rookies might have let that slide as a casual remark about her pastimes, but Swifties know better. All the sourdough chatter is being kneaded into theories about the popstar’s possible Super Bowl halftime debut - a stage Swift has never graced before.

Super Bowl 2026 will take place at Levi's Stadium, the home ground of the San Francisco 49ers'. And, here’s where it gets interesting - the 49ers’ mascot goes by the name Sourdough Sam. So all the bread talk could actually be pointing towards a possible Super Bowl debut!

Taylor loves numbers

Coming back to numbers, Ms Swift mentioned that she talks about bread 60 percent of the time and what else is turning 60 next year? The Super Bowl! Hmm…curioser and curioser.

Taylor also mentioned the number 47, after Jason Kelce’s bombastic introduction at the beginning of the show. She thanked Jason saying, “Thank you for screaming for like 47 seconds for me. That was so nice.” Believe it or not, her 47th stop in the Eras Tour was where? Levi’s Stadium, where Super Bowl 2026 is set to take place!

Moreover, the pop icon confirmed her love for numerology in the show: "I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates," the 35-year-old shared. "That stuff, I find really fun." Nice try Taylor, we’ll take it from here.

Eagle-eyed fans have also pointed out that this year marks Travis Kelce’s 13th year in the NFL, and 13 just happens to be Taylor’s favorite number. Incoming more numerological speculations…

4+9 = 13 - The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the 60th Super Bowl.

47+13 = 60 - Taylor, in fact, mentioned the number 47 for a second time in the episode while humorously exaggerating that the Eras Tour spanned 47,000 countries.

Swift has previously also mentioned that she would only consider performing at the halftime show once she owns all her masters, and now she does…plus, the game takes place only a few months after Life of a Showgirl drops, which would make it quite convenient for Ms Swift to show us a live debut of the new album.

Phew, that was a lot of Swiftie speculation! Well they might be just that, online speculation and nothing more, but when it comes to Taylor Swift, the Queen of Easter Eggs, you can never be too sure. Only time, and Ms Swift, can confirm the speculations, but we will find out sooner rather than later - the Super Bowl announces halftime performers in September, so sit tight Swifties!