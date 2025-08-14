Taylor Swift turns Jason Kelce’s ‘cats are poisonous’ joke into a cuddly win, ‘It was my goal to…’

On the latest New Heights episode, Taylor Swift turned a long-running Jason Kelce joke into a mission. The retired NFL center had once told his young daughters that cats are “poisonous” - a playful quip that didn’t go unnoticed by the Grammy winner. “It was actually a great challenge because as soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they're not poisonous,” Swift said. Taylor Swift shuts down Jason Kelce's claim that "cats are poisonous" in the cutest way possible!(instagram/@taylorswift; x/@NFL_DovKleiman)

Her plan? Bring out the big guns - or rather, the big fluff. Enter Benjamin Button, Swift’s super chill ragdoll cat. “And there is no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my rag doll cat, who lets humans hold them like he's a baby,” she explained, painting a picture of cuddly feline charm.

Benjamin Button steals the show

Swift revealed her favorite moment comes courtesy of Bennett, one of Kelce’s daughters, who toddles up declaring in her tiny voice, “I find Benjamin,” before scooping him up for a cuddle. “The cats are so good with kids,” Swift added. “They’re like dragging them.”

The singer also made her closing argument to the mini Kelce jury: none of her cats had bitten them - and even if they had, “they wouldn’t be poisonous.” The line drew laughs from both Jason and Travis Kelce, sealing the bit as a New Heights highlight.

Meet Taylor’s famous feline crew

Benjamin Button, the blue-eyed ragdoll who stole the spotlight in Swift’s 2019 ME! music video, was adopted by the singer shortly after filming. He is the third and latest recruit in Swift's crew, with already existing members Meredith Grey, a Scottish Fold adopted in 2011, and Olivia Benson, another Scottish Fold who joined the family in 2014. Named after characters from popular shows and movies, all three have made frequent cameos on Swift’s social media and even in her merch, cementing their place as some of pop culture’s most famous pets.

Jason Kelce shares four daughters - Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley - with wife Kylie Kelce, and based on Swift’s account, Benjamin and his feline siblings have won over the youngest members of the Kelce crew. In the end, the “poisonous” claim stayed firmly in the realm of brotherly teasing, while Swift scored a flawless victory in cat PR - one cuddle at a time.