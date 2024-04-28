Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret Sin City night with Mahomes couple; Why the 'Sad' vibes?

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying a Sin City hangout with NFL star Travis Kelce and close pals the Mahomes. The event in Las Vegas comes at a time when Swift is said to be feeling melancholic about going back on tour. The 14-time Grammy winner is set to kick off her next leg of Eras tour starting in May with her first gig in Paris. The group last partied together after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, but they have since remained mostly distant. Taylor Swift enjoys night out in Vegas with NFL star Travis Kelce and friends before upcoming tour leg

Taylor Swift, Kelce party in Las Vegas with Mahomes

While no photos or videos have yet been released, TMZ reports that the group’s hotspot, located inside the hotel’s Proper Eats food hall, was “secluded” and “tucked away,” making it difficult for fans to catch a glimpse of the famous quartet. Swift, Travis, Patrick, and Brittany shared a “night full of drinks, conversation, and happy memories.”

The group recently enjoyed a night out at Easy's Cocktail Lounge, located inside Aria's Resort & Casino. The story broke hours after Taylor and Travis were spotted enjoying a romantic evening out in Los Angeles. The Madeo Ristorante in West Hollywood was announced as the date's location. The A-listers were spotted conversing beside the booth while seated close to one another, looking glitzy in their fits.

Taylor Swift feels ‘sad’ about the tour return

Starting in May, Swift's schedule will keep her quite busy, meaning she won't have much time to spend with her boyfriend, who will soon return to his NFL duties as well. A recent report by US Weekly described how the TTPD singer and the football star have grown close over the past few months, highlighting how parting ways due to career commitments would be incredibly painful for both of them.

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad,” a source told the outlet recently. “They support and respect [each other], They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.” The source added.

The couple recently enjoyed a trip to the California coast with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. "They're making the most of the time they have together," the insider added, highlighting the duo's desire to spend most of their time alongside each other.