Travis Scott’s debut India concert hit by chaos as fan tries to get on the stage. Watch

US rapper Travis Scott’s debut concert in India turned out to be far from smooth, with several hiccups, from long delays to empty seats. Adding to the chaos, a video has now surfaced showing a fan sneaking onto the stage mid-performance, causing a brief moment of commotion before being handled by security. Travis Scott will also perform in Mumbai on November 19.

Fan tries to go on stage at Travis’ gig

Travis performed his first-ever concert in India on Saturday in Delhi, with several videos from the event now circulating on social media. The clips suggest that the show didn’t quite live up to expectations.

One video showed how the situation turned chaotic at Travis's performance when an over-enthusiastic attendee jumped off the barricade and rushed towards the stage. The video is titled “Sneak in successful”.

The clip shows security guards and police personnel getting into action, and swiftly escorting the fan out of the stage area. The Instagram user named Ansh Narula posted the video with the caption, “let’s f**king gooooo”.

“Omg,” one social media user commented on the reel, with another saying, “Now that's the rage travis needs from us”. “Ahyeahhhhh feinnnn,” one wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, another video showed fans pulling Travis off the stage. When the rapper stepped down from the stage to greet the crowd, fans reached out and tried to pull him towards them, prompting security to step in.

More about Travis’ gig in Delhi

Travis Scott made his India debut on Saturday, October 18, by bringing his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour. He performed in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. During the gig, he played his chart-toppers such as Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Butterfly Effect, and FE!N. Several videos from the concert emerged on social media which showed empty seats, a dull crowd, and an excruciatingly-long wait time.

A person also complained of the long wait time, “Girl ill be honest they kept us waiting too for like 4 hrs and we had no water in the silver it was good the most dead crowd was in the seating area.”

Travis Scott’s debut, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in India. He will also perform in Mumbai on November 19.