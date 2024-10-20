‘Upper-class homeless’ Kanye West revels in carefree Tokyo night-out with wife Bianca amid rape allegations

Controversy-ridden Kanye West, who was recently dubbed an “upper-class homeless” by music journalist Toure West, is escaping the paparazzi flash in Tokyo these days. Kanye West and Bianca Censori have repeatedly shut down divorce rumours as the rapper has also been hit with a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping his former assistant. (Instagram)

Toure's substack quoted a Ye source, saying that the ‘Vultures’ rapper has “got a war with the paparazzi” in Los Angeles. On the flip side, the Japanese capital offers him “a different level of peace of mind.” The no-entourage ambience allows him to “move around Japan with no security.”

Despite this current blissful arrangement ridding him of public scrutiny, it can’t be said that West has enjoyed a controversy-free existence during his stay in Tokyo. The “Heartless” artist was entangled in divorce rumours, suggesting that his marriage with Bianca Censori was on the rocks. However, the pair ultimately quashed those speculations on their next shopping trip to the mall in Tokyo during the second week of October.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori quash divorce rumours with united front during night-out

The couple again put those rumours about their failed relationship to bed by enjoying their Friday night out in public. Contradicting claims that they had ‘drifted apart” after less than two years of marriage, Kanye and Bianca were pictured at the Gold Bar at EDITION club alongside the Yeezy boss’ colleague Aus Taylor, according to Daily Mail.

One of the snaps from the evening captured the 47-year-old beaming in great spirits. Multiple other individuals were snapped enjoying their dinner alongside West and Censori.

Kanye West's controversial existence branches out with bombshell lawsuit and more claims

Their noticeable outing comes a week after his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta’s 88-page updated bombshell lawsuit surfaced. The former OnlyFans star has accused the American rapper of drugging and raping her at a party co-hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The influencer’s formal complaint also says that West allegedly wanted to engage in a sexual encounter with his wife Bianca Censori’s mother.

In the meantime, the British tabloid further reported that industry insiders believe the talks surrounding the Kanye-Bianca divorce were desperately manufactured to distract from Pisciotta’s heavy accusations.

Pisciotta had also sued West in June 2024 for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking her during her professional stint with the rapper between 2021 and 2022. Ye eventually dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and counter-sued the influencer for “blackmail and extortion.”

In other news, West's Tokyo stay devoid of entourage has pumped him up with enough inspiration to churn out new music. Toure West's blog further revealed that he is currently working on his new record, ‘Bully,' despite being the subject of contentious headlines.