Usher announces he'll go on Past Present Future tour after headlining Super Bowl halftime

AP |
Feb 07, 2024 11:17 AM IST

R&B artiste Usher will embark on his 24-city ‘Past Present Future’ tour beginning August 20 in Washington DC. He's all set to headline Super Bowl halftime.

After two years of his popular Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, releasing his first solo album in eight years, and headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will embark on a North American tour. The R&B-pop icon will embark on his 24-city ‘Past Present Future’ tour beginning August 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. (Also Read: From Usher to Post Malone: All about the 2024 Super Bowl performers)

Usher is all set to perform at Super Bowl(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Usher is all set to perform at Super Bowl(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It will hit many major cities in North America before concluding in Chicago at United Center on October 29. The tour will also hit Baltimore; Boston; Philadelphia; Toronto; Brooklyn, New York; Detroit; Denver; Los Angeles; Oakland, California; Dallas; Austin, Texas; Miami; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C. and St. Louis.

According to a press release, general ticket sales will begin Monday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. A Citi and Verizon presale begins Wednesday. No openers have been announced.

Usher will take on the Super Bowl on Sunday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. He has performed there once before — as a guest appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011.

“I got a chance to see a bit of what it felt like,” Usher told The Associated Press in a recent interview. In his first Super Bowl performance, he descended from the stadium ceiling to perform OMG in Arlington, Texas.

