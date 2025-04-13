Was Kim Sae-ron in a relationship with WOODZ? His agency reacts to their dating rumours

The agency of singer-songwriter Cho Seung-youn (better known as WOODZ) has reacted after several reports claimed that he had dated late Kim Sae-ron. As reported by Soompi, EDAM Entertainment, in their statement, said that it is "difficult for us to confirm". (Also Read | Kim Soo-hyun's entire footage from South Korean show removed amid Kim Sae-ron row) WOODZ's agency reacted to his dating rumours with Kim Sae-ron.

Did WOODZ date Kim Sae-ron?

WOODZ’s agency EDAM Entertainment on Saturday said, “Because it’s a matter related to [the artist’s] personal life, it’s difficult for us to confirm. We ask for your understanding in this regard.” Earlier, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claimed that Kim Sae-ron had dated an unnamed singer from 2021 to 2022.

Why led to speculations?

His video led to speculations that the singer in question was WOODZ. A section of the people on social media platforms joined the dots pointing out his likes on her posts, a coffee truck sent by her to his filming set, and pictures together. WOODZ is currently serving in the military.

Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun row

This comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun. The actor allegedly was in a relationship with Sae-ron when she was underage. Recently he denied claims that he dated her when she was yet to become an adult. Soo-hyun held a press conference in Seoul to deny allegations that he had any role in her suicide. Sae-ron was found dead at her home in Seoul on February 16. She was 24.

Soo-hyun, one of the most popular Korean actors worldwide, is facing heat from Sae-ron's family and local media amid claims that he was in a relationship with her when she was just 15 and that his agency, GoldMedalist, forced her to repay a debt prior to her death.

About the allegations that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and groomed her, the actor said they dated for only a year after she became an adult, between 2019 and 2020. Initially, Kim Soo-hyun had denied any romantic relationship with her.