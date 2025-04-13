Was Kim Sae-ron in a relationship with WOODZ? His agency reacts to their dating rumours
Earlier, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claimed that Kim Sae-ron had dated an unnamed singer from 2021 to 2022. This led to speculations that the singer was WOODZ.
The agency of singer-songwriter Cho Seung-youn (better known as WOODZ) has reacted after several reports claimed that he had dated late Kim Sae-ron. As reported by Soompi, EDAM Entertainment, in their statement, said that it is "difficult for us to confirm". (Also Read | Kim Soo-hyun's entire footage from South Korean show removed amid Kim Sae-ron row)
Did WOODZ date Kim Sae-ron?
WOODZ’s agency EDAM Entertainment on Saturday said, “Because it’s a matter related to [the artist’s] personal life, it’s difficult for us to confirm. We ask for your understanding in this regard.” Earlier, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claimed that Kim Sae-ron had dated an unnamed singer from 2021 to 2022.
Why led to speculations?
His video led to speculations that the singer in question was WOODZ. A section of the people on social media platforms joined the dots pointing out his likes on her posts, a coffee truck sent by her to his filming set, and pictures together. WOODZ is currently serving in the military.
Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun row
This comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun. The actor allegedly was in a relationship with Sae-ron when she was underage. Recently he denied claims that he dated her when she was yet to become an adult. Soo-hyun held a press conference in Seoul to deny allegations that he had any role in her suicide. Sae-ron was found dead at her home in Seoul on February 16. She was 24.
Soo-hyun, one of the most popular Korean actors worldwide, is facing heat from Sae-ron's family and local media amid claims that he was in a relationship with her when she was just 15 and that his agency, GoldMedalist, forced her to repay a debt prior to her death.
About the allegations that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and groomed her, the actor said they dated for only a year after she became an adult, between 2019 and 2020. Initially, Kim Soo-hyun had denied any romantic relationship with her.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.