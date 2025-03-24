Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What are the allegations against Jeff Arevalo? Jam band Goose severs ties with percussionist

BySumanti Sen
Mar 24, 2025 07:52 AM IST

Goose has announced that percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Jeff Arevalo is no longer a member of the band due to “behavior in [his] personal life.”

Goose has announced that percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Jeff Arevalo is no longer a member of the band due to “behavior in [his] personal life.” This comes days after Arevalo “stepped away” from touring with the jam band so he could focus on “mental health and personal issues.”

Jam band Goose severs ties with percussionist Jeff Arevalo (orebolo87/Instagram)
Jam band Goose severs ties with percussionist Jeff Arevalo (orebolo87/Instagram)

Here’s a look at Arevalo’s statement shared in February:

Goose’s new album, titled Everything Must Go, is set to arrive next month. Before Arevalo’s removal, drummer Ben Atkind left the group and was replaced with Cotter Ellis about a little more than a year ago.

What are the allegations against Jeff Arevalo?

Goose did not specifically mention what they are accusing Arevalo of, but has insisted that his behaviour in his personal life “does not align with the band’s core values.” In a statement shared on Instagram, Goose wrote, “We have been made aware of behavior in Jeff’s personal life that does not align with the band’s core values. As a result, Jeff will no longer be a part of the Goose organization.”

“This is an incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation, and we did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band. However, it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment,” the statement continued.

It concluded, “This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage. We’re feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey.”

Goose is now comprised of Rick Mitarotonda (guitar/vocals), Peter Anspach (keys/vocals), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (drums/vocals).

Arevalo joined Goose back in 2020, and went on to play alongside Atkind and later Ellis. He provided additional percussion, occasionally played the guitar, and also sang lead vocals on the band’s cover of The Clash‘s ‘Rock the Casbah.’ He also constituted one-third of the band’s acoustic offshoot Orebelo with Mitarotonda and Anspach.

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On