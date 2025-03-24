What are the allegations against Jeff Arevalo? Jam band Goose severs ties with percussionist

Goose has announced that percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Jeff Arevalo is no longer a member of the band due to “behavior in [his] personal life.” This comes days after Arevalo “stepped away” from touring with the jam band so he could focus on “mental health and personal issues.” Jam band Goose severs ties with percussionist Jeff Arevalo (orebolo87/Instagram)

Here’s a look at Arevalo’s statement shared in February:

Goose’s new album, titled Everything Must Go, is set to arrive next month. Before Arevalo’s removal, drummer Ben Atkind left the group and was replaced with Cotter Ellis about a little more than a year ago.

What are the allegations against Jeff Arevalo?

Goose did not specifically mention what they are accusing Arevalo of, but has insisted that his behaviour in his personal life “does not align with the band’s core values.” In a statement shared on Instagram, Goose wrote, “We have been made aware of behavior in Jeff’s personal life that does not align with the band’s core values. As a result, Jeff will no longer be a part of the Goose organization.”

“This is an incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation, and we did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band. However, it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment,” the statement continued.

It concluded, “This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage. We’re feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey.”

Goose is now comprised of Rick Mitarotonda (guitar/vocals), Peter Anspach (keys/vocals), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (drums/vocals).

Arevalo joined Goose back in 2020, and went on to play alongside Atkind and later Ellis. He provided additional percussion, occasionally played the guitar, and also sang lead vocals on the band’s cover of The Clash‘s ‘Rock the Casbah.’ He also constituted one-third of the band’s acoustic offshoot Orebelo with Mitarotonda and Anspach.