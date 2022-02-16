When Bappi Lahiri said Beyonce, Shakira, Eminem copy his fashion 'There is no competition'

Singer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night. In an old interview, Bappi talked about his international image and how celebrities like Akon, Beyonce and Shakira, copy his style.

In a 2009 interview with Hindustan Times, when Bappi was asked about his competition in the industry he said, “I’m doing ads, songs, reality TV shows and music for two-three big films, including one with Jackie Shroff and one with Govinda. I also did a rock show where public went mad when I sang Jhoom, Jhoom, a song that dates back to the mid-80s. It’s all public’s love. In film industry, there is Amitabh Bachchan and in music industry, there is Bappi Da. But Amitabh Bachchan is 12 years older than me.”

When asked about his international competition, he said, “There is no competition, but there are singers who dress like me. Among women, there’s Beyonce and there’s Shakira and among men, there is 50 Cents, Eminem and definitely, Akon. He sang for the IPL finale, where he was wearing a lot of chains. It’s good, he has style.”

Earlier this year, Bappi had developed a chest infection and was being treated for the ailment. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and he was brought back to the hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bappi's family said that the last rites will be held on February 17. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," read the statement.

Bappi had composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam', among others. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

