When Neha Kakkar reacted to being called desi Shakira: ‘Gaadi chal padi hai’

Neha Kakkar, in her early years, was called the desi Shakira. In a 2013 interview, she reacted to the comparison and said that she was flattered.

At the age of four, Neha Kakkar started singing bhajans at religious gatherings to supplement her family income. She participated in the second season of Indian Idol and finished in tenth place. She rose to fame several years later with the success of the song Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail. Now, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2013 about being likened to Shakira, Neha said, “It feels great to be compared to Colombian singer Shakira. After Second Hand Jawani, like we say, gaadi chal padi aur high speed main chali jaa rahi hai (the car has kickstarted and is running at high speed), I don’t want to stop at all.”

Neha has a number of hits to her credit, including Kaala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey and O Saki Saki. She is also popular on social media, with 59.4 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, on the occasion of World Music Day, Neha shared a post on Instagram. “My passion for music has made me who I am today. Music is my inspiration, my one true love. Wishing everyone Happy World Music day!” she wrote.

Neha is one of the judges of Indian Idol 12. These days, however, her sister Sonu Kakkar is filling in for her on the reality show.

Several of Neha’s popular songs are remixes of old hits. On being asked about the criticism she faces, she had told The Indian Express earlier, “Remix or recreation is still enjoyed a lot by listeners. If it wasn’t so, the trend would have long gone. I think people who crib about remixes are also the ones who dance on it at parties. While recreations are good, it is also important to strike a balance. Tony (Kakkar) bhai and I have done so many songs but all have been originals and even chartbusters.”