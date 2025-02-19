Who is Hridi Narang? Anuv Jain’s gorgeous bride

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain recently dropped a surprise bombshell on his fans and followers by announcing that he has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Hridi Narang. The news sparked widespread curiosity, with many eager to know more about the bride. Also read: Anuv Jain surprises fans with wedding news, shares pictures as he ties knot with Hridi Narang On Tuesday, Anuv Jain took to Instagram to share the happy news from his life. (Instagram)

For those wondering who Hridi Narang is, we've got you covered - here's a rundown of everything we know about Anuv Jain's wife.

She is not a singer

Anuv Jain’s wife Hridi Narang is an entrepreneur. She is the founder of GuruOm Candles, a home-grown startup that deals in homemade scented soy candles. According to its official website, the brand was established in 2020 after the Covid pandemic.

About her education

Hridi hails from Delhi. She did her schooling from Modern School. She did her bachelor's degree in marketing at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, following which she did her master's in marketing from the University of Technology Sydney

Before starting her own brand, she worked with several organisations including a brand service manager at Mullen Lowe Lintas, an account executive at Percept Ltd and a campaign manager at Collective Artists Network.

About her personal life

Hridi likes to get involved in environmental campaigns, play basketball, and indulge in athletic activities. She also likes to read books and practice yoga. In the past, she worked with organisations in the field of children's care and community health. She has also organised and conducted cultural activities in various schools and orphanages for the underprivileged by organising meals, collecting winter clothes and celebrating festivals with them. She has been dating Anuv for past few years.

About her social media presence

Hridi’s likes to keep her private life off public space. Her Instagram handle is currently private with only 64 posts and over 450 followers. However, her Linkedin profile gives a glimpse into her life.