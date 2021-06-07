On Chiranjeevi Sarja’s 1st death anniversary, wife recalls the night tragedy struck

Actor Meghana Raj has opened up about her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja who died last June. She has revealed that she would take her son to visit her husband’s memorial on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

In an interview to Times of India, Meghana has recalled the night tragedy struck and how she wants the world to remember her husband.

On June 7, 2020, Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Bangalore.

Recalling the tragic night, Meghana said: “The one thing that stays with me the most, is how on the night of June 6, 2020, I was fast asleep while Chiranjeevi was still awake. At some point during the night, I opened my eyes, only to see that he was just gazing at me and smiling. I asked him what he was thinking and he said ‘nothing’. The look on his face that night will remain with me forever and I think of it every single day.”

Meghana added that she will take her son to visit her husband’s memorial for the first time. When Chiranjeevi died, she was five months pregnant.

“I am taking our son to the farm that has Chiranjeevi’s memorial for the first time since his birth. I wanted June 7 to be the first time that he visits the place. We have that lined up for tomorrow,” she said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

She also said she wants her husband to be remembered as a source of happiness.

“There are a lot of people who talk about him to me, be it family or friends. I do not like it when they cry about it. Of course, we all continue to grieve and that will never diminish, but when we talk about Chiranjeevi, I want it to be about the good things he has done and how he has always wished well for others,” she added.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON