Ahead of Kuberaa release, binge-watch Nagarjuna's other stellar performances on OTT

The anticipation for Kuberaa is reaching a fever pitch as we close in on the release date of June 20. This time, moviegoers are super-excited to witness Nagarjuna embracing a negative role. Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna play other pivotal roles in this intriguing thriller narrative. Before Kuberaa's big release, let's delve into Nagarjuna's outstanding performances that are all available on OTTplay Premium now. Nagarjuna and Dhanush in Kuberaa

Catch other suspense thrillers like My Name is Shruthi, Anaganaga O Athidhi, Bhamakalapam, and more on OTTplay Premium now!

Nagarjuna's movies on OTTplay Premium:

Govinda Govinda

Nagarjuna and Sridevi's collaboration in this Telugu drama garnered much appreciation back in 1993. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Verma and also featured Paresh Rawal and Kota Srinivasa Rao in pivotal roles. The supernatural film follows Lord Venkateshwara as he relies on his divine weapon to set things right on Earth. However, in a dramatic twist, the jewels on the weapon go missing, leading to more chaos.

Devadas

This Telugu action-drama features Nagarjuna, along with Nani, Rashmika Mandanna, and Aakanksha Singh in the lead roles. The film follows Dr. Das forming an unlikely bond with Deva, a notorious gangster. Despite the differences, they become close friends, but Das's medical ethics eventually create tension in their relationship.

Allari Alludu

This Telugu romance drama features Nagarjuna, Nagma, and Meena in the leads. After the college student Shravani puts him in a spot, Kalyan vows to exact revenge. He cleverly wins over her family, even manipulating her into agreeing to marry him, but the man is actually in love with her sister all this time.

Soggade Chinni Nayana

In this family drama, a widow, named Satya, seeks the help of the spirit of her deceased husband Rangaraju to save their son's troubled marriage. As the husband’s spirit intervenes to mend their relationship, he stumbles upon a shocking revelation about the circumstances surrounding his own demise. Nagarjuna plays the dual role of father and son in this film.

Oopiri

When a wealthy paraplegic entrepreneur hires a former convict as his caretaker, they form an unexpected connection, supporting each other through their respective challenges despite having different perspectives. While Nagarjuna plays the entrepreneur Vikramaditya, Karthi plays the convict, named Seenu.

Ragada

Nagarjuna plays Satya Reddy, who is a money-minded individual. He relocates to Hyderabad and begins working for the notorious gangster, named GK. But his life takes a dangerous turn when he becomes the target of a rival gangster, Peddanna. The film also featured Priyamani, Anushka Shetty, and Dev Gill in pivotal roles.

Manam

Bittu, who is all of six, suffers a devastating loss when his parents die in a car accident. Thirty years later, adult Bittu meets two college students who bear an uncanny resemblance to his late parents in their youth, stirring up a mix of emotions. Nagarjuna plays the role of Nageswara Rao, along with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.