Bala's ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan posts video from hospital bed, says he's responsible if she dies

Actor Bala’s ex-wife, Dr Elizabeth Udayan, posted a video from her hospital bed on her Facebook. Seen with a tube inserted in her nose, the doctor made a strong claim that if she dies, her ex and his family will be responsible. She also asked if she’d ever get justice, revealing that she sent a letter of her ordeal with Bala to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too. Elizabeth Udayan posted a video from the hospital with a tube inserted in her nose.

Elizabeth Udayan shares video from hospital bed

“Will I get justice before I die?” wrote Elizabeth, sharing the video on her Facebook. In the video, she says that although she heard women get justice when they file a complaint, nothing has happened in her case. She rued that she would have to share a video like this, even after she sent a letter to the CM about her ordeal with Bala and the police not taking action on her complaint against the actor.

“I couldn’t bear many things. They made threatening videos and filed counterclaims asking me to protect my family and calling me a money-sucking parasite. They said we weren’t married when he said otherwise. If I die now, that person will be fully responsible,” she said, adding, “I fought as hard as I could for justice. I have had enough, paying a lawyer to appear in the case. Now I feel like filing the case was a mistake.”

She also said, “If I die, it will be because this man cheated me, he physically abused me, defamed me in the media, not only him but his entire family. We both got orders not to interfere in each other’s lives, and yet he continues to threaten me. Elizabeth did not reveal the reason for her hospitalisation.

Bala is now married to Kokila, but he was married to Elizabeth in 2021. In 2024, he confirmed that they were separated and refused to believe the marriage was ‘legal’. They have since gone back and forth on social media, with Bala accusing her of being ‘ill’ and Elizabeth accusing him of infidelity and abuse.