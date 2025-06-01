'Chalo tum Hanuman Chalisa padho ab’: Comedian Gaurav Gupta roasts Pakistani fan at US show

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. In the aftermath, social media accounts of several Pakistani artistes were blocked from public access in India. Amid this, comedian Gaurav Gupta, currently on his US-Canada tour, shared a clip from one of his shows featuring an interaction with a Pakistani audience member. The light-hearted exchange has left fans in splits. (Also Read: FWICE calls for complete ban on Pakistani artists after Pahalgam attack: ‘Hindustan ka sadasya agar unke saath kaam…’) Comedian Gauav Gupta roasts a Pakistani man who came to watch his show in US.

Comedian Gaurav Gupta's interaction with Pakistani audience member

Gaurav kicked off his US-Canada tour on May 30 with a show in Atlanta, followed by another in Chicago. On Sunday, the comedian shared a clip of his crowdwork comedy from one of his performances, which featured an interaction with a Pakistani audience member. In the clip, Gaurav appears surprised to see a Pakistani man attending his show. As some audience members shouted “Sindoor” (referring to Operation Sindoor), he asked them to behave during the interaction.

Gaurav then joked, “Brother, you have a lot of guts coming to the show. He thought artistes were banned, but audience members are still allowed.” He continued, laughing, “Chalo tum Hanuman Chalisa padho ab (Go on, recite the Hanuman Chalisa now),” drawing loud cheers and laughter from the crowd.

He then asked the man's name and whether he understood his jokes, being Pakistani. When the man said he did, Gaurav quipped, “Toh tumhe samajh nahi aata, nahi milega tumhe? Itne saalon se keh rahe hain nahi milega, nahi milega, phir aa jaate ho tum (So you don’t understand? You won’t get it. We’ve been saying it for years – still, you keep coming),” subtly referencing the Kashmir issue.

Fans react to Gaurav Gupta's roast

Fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and praise for the comedian. One user wrote, “Nahi Milega was brilliant.” Another added, “He was hesitating while roasting him… but he still did it gracefully.” A third commented, “Hanuman Chalisa sunao was the best,” while another said, “More respect and only respect.”

However, some Instagram users expressed disappointment with the segment. One commented, “It was not required! Respect the guy who came to watch your show. It’s a very sensitive subject currently – don’t blow it off like this!” Another wrote, “What a missed opportunity, @gaurav_comic! You could have actually celebrated their presence at your show as fans and admirers, despite the politics and government propaganda. People in both countries are simply striving to make a living, seeking peace and harmony. We can’t deny that we have more in common than what the political narrative suggests.”

About Comedian Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta is a popular Indian stand-up comedian known for his sharp, relatable takes on middle-class life and Baniya culture. He gained prominence as one of the top 12 finalists on the 2017 reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, judged by Akshay Kumar. Since then, he has performed across India and internationally, with hit shows like Not Just Baniya and Market Down Hai.